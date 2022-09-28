Four people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Austin C. Burritt, 25, of the 00 block of East Jefferson Street, Quincy, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Nicole E. Hunt, 56, of the 400 block of West Mill Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant.
• Timothy S. Smith, 55, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Joseph M. Swander, 32, of the 5000 block of North C.R. 925E, Fremont, arrested in the 200 block of South Broad Street on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
