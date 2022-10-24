ANGOLA — Popular speaker, researcher of the railroads, and ex Deputy Director of Redevelopment in Fort Wayne, Craig Berndt, will give a talk at the Cline Museum in Angola Thursday at 7 p.m.
Berndt will focus on Steuben’s Ghost Railroad Towns — the villages, now gone — built to service the St. Joseph Valley Railroad.
Berndt, who previously gave a similar talk in the Carnegie Public Library in winter this year, said that in his lecture he would talk about all the depots that existed along the railroad in Steuben County, and there were 21 of them, and that he would also mention three of them outside of the county.
“The gist of the whole thing is the depots in Steuben County,” said Berndt.
The speaker also promised to touch upon two modern ghost towns along former St. Joseph Valley Railroad — Inverness, which is a quarter of a mile east of Lake Gage, and Berlien, which is about six miles East of Angola, that were established to service the railroad and that died with it.
“There were two ghost towns that were created on that one railroad, the rest of them were in towns and villages that are still alive,” said Berndt.
Those towns and villages by the former railroad that are still alive today were those that established themselves, whereas the two that are now considered ghost towns, although there are still a few houses in Berlien and one in Inverness, were created by the decision of the person who built St. Joseph Valley Railroad, said Berndt.
“Bucklen intended this to take off,” he said.
Herbert Bucklen was the finance principal for St. Joseph Valley Railroad. Bucklen, a millionaire, as Hope Wilson, from the Historical Society, put it, was originally from Elkhart, and he had “a soft spot” in his heart for Elkhart, said Berndt.
“He was raised in Elkhart, but then they moved to Chicago, and he was an extremely wealthy real estate developer,” said Berndt.
He explained that although many who heard of Bucklen assume that his business was about his earlier medicine — salves and ointments business, Bucklen in fact sold that business early and went into real estate developing and soon became “a nation-wide real estate developer.” Wilson added that Bucklen constructed a building on East Maumee Street in Angola.
Bucklen owned a house in what was and is one of the most expensive areas in Chicago and, consequently, in the country, and he dreamed of connecting Chicago with Toledo, Ohio. As the railroads connecting Chicago to Elkhart already existed, Bucklen did not have to build that part, said Wilson.
After Bucklen’s early death, said Berndt, the railroad stopped existing because it never made any money and Bucklen financed it out of his own pocket.
“I think he was 13 miles short of making it to Toledo, and the problem there was that Toledo railway wouldn’t agree for him to use the line,” said Wilson.
Berndt said he converted the cost of the railroad operation, and in today’s money it would cost $52 million to run it. The first section started to operate in 1905, but in 1915, when Bucklen got sick, the railroad was still unfinished.
Berndt said that Bucklen died in 1917 and the railroad stopped operating the next year. The towns that were constructed to service the railroad died with it. Berlien was only there for three years.
To learn more about St. Joseph Valley Railroad history and depos and ghost towns associated with it, visit Berndt’s lecture at the Cline Museum.
Berndt, who has been interested in the history of the railroad for a long time, has now finished his fourth book on railroad history in Northeast Indiana. He said that he had to wait until he retired a couple of years ago to be able to do his research and write his books because before that he “couldn’t get them done” as he was too busy.
Berndt’s previous lecture in Angola on Indiana railroads history took place in the Carnegie Public Library this February, and in it Berndt focused on the Lake James Electric Railway known to many as the Paltytown line.
“The history of old railways has been a popular subject for a lot of people in the county,” said Wilson.
