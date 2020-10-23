ANGOLA — A hearing in a civil suit filed by the superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County against the district and the school board will be held Wednesday in Steuben Superior Court.
The case, filed in March, claims breach of contract.
A pretrial conference was held by telephone Sept. 29 and another telephonic pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 24.
Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee will rule on MSD’s motion for judgement. The district and school board contend that the 2012 contract agreed to between Wilson and MSD “contains unlawful provisions,” say court documents. In addition, the board claims “board members cannot be sued in their official capacities.”
In an objection to the motion for judgement filed Oct. 7, Wilson’s Indianapolis attorney Linda Pence says school board members are public officials who can be sued in their official capacities. The board’s request for judgement, which is similar to asking for the case to be dismissed, should be denied, says Pence.
Wilson was hired in 2006 at a rate of $102,000 a year plus benefits. In 2012, a five-year roll-over provision added one additional year each year on June 30, resulting in a continuous five-year contract.
“It was the intent of the parties executing the contract that Dr. Wilson would remain as superintendent until his retirement and any modification to the contract required mutual consent. The contract contains an automatic roll-over provision that results in a continuous five-year contract that cannot be modified unless there was an evaluation by the board or mutual consent,” the objection states.
A change ratified by the board in August 2016 resulted in Wilson’s contract ending June 30, at which point it will be up for review and extension. According to court documents, Wilson believes this is a method of “gutting” his contract.
“The contract expressly states that if the board were to terminate the roll-over provision, doing so had to be tied to an evaluation of Dr. Wilson’s performance,” says the objection. “The contract does not contain any provision that allows the MSD, the board members or Dr. Wilson the authority to unilaterally change the contract.”
Wilson contends he did not receive a proper evaluation for the 2015-16 school year prior to the change of his contract in 2016 and was not given an opportunity to bargain for terms of the contract.
Among Wilson’s claims is that in 2015, board member Brad Gardner expressed distaste with his contract. According to Pence’s objection, Gardner “claimed that board members had the ability to terminate Dr. Wilson without cause while evading the board’s contractual obligation to pay severance.” The documents further state that Gardner used the 2016 contract action by the board as a campaign strategy when running for re-election in 2018.
Pence appeared at the Oct. 13 school board meeting along with MSD’s attorney Matt Elliott, Fort Wayne. A public update on the lawsuit was on the agenda. Elliott and Pence were the only ones who made public comments about the lawsuit during the meeting.
Elliott said if no agreement can be reached, the case may go to trial next year.
