ANGOLA — Trine University has launched its new Trine Center for Technical Training to help northeast Indiana industries meet the need for skilled workers.
“The Trine Center for Technical Training serves individuals looking to skill up, high schools looking to equip their students with industry-relevant training and businesses seeking to provide workers the latest skills,” said Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1. “It’s a win all the way around. Workers can advance their careers and seamlessly move in to additional educational opportunities, including certificates and degree programs. Businesses can provide employees with critical skills, and our region benefits from trained personnel who earn higher wages.”
Jacob Bradshaw, an experienced industrial technology instructor and controls and automation engineer, will serve as inaugural instructor and program lead for the Center.
“Jacob is the perfect fit for this role. He brings a wealth of hands-on work in industry as well as extensive experience in training industrial workers for next-level jobs,” said Blume.
Industrial training
Offering programs on Trine’s Angola campus as well as online and on-site, the TCTT will provide coursework in areas including industrial maintenance and automation. Participants can earn associate and specialist certification from the prestigious Smart Automation Certification Alliance (SACA) as well as certification in areas such as project management, Lean Six Sigma-Green Belt, Certified Quality Engineer and network management.
The TCTT features state-of-the-art training equipment by Amatrol, Fanuc and Rockwell Automation. Students will develop skills in areas such as machine operation, electrical, hydraulics, pneumatics, mechanical drives, PLC programming and operation, relay controls, sensors and smart manufacturing.
Statewide supervision, practical experience
Bradshaw previously served as associate professor in advanced automation and robotics technology at Ivy Tech Community College, where he oversaw curriculum for the system statewide. His industrial experience included roles at Automation Engineering in Fort Wayne, T.I. Automotive in Ossian, Wabash Electric Supply in Bluffton and Crane Composites in Goshen.
He also has owned and operated BCI Automation, an automation contracting and consulting company in North Manchester, with his father for the past three years.
“Trine University has a long history of equipping graduates with practical skills that allow them to succeed in their careers, and the Trine Center for Technical Training is a continuation of those efforts,” he said. “I’m excited to lead this new venture and look forward to collaborating with area businesses and institutions to help area workers develop and enhance skills that are crucial for industry.”
Bradshaw holds an Associate of Applied Science in advanced manufacturing automation technology from Vincennes University and a Bachelor of Science in industrial technology from Purdue University, and will soon complete a Master of Science in engineering management from Trine University.
For more information on the Trine Center for Technical Training, visit trine.edu/tech.
