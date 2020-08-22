ANGOLA — The Downtown Angola Coalition is hosting an event to celebrate 100 years of suffrage in the United States and a watch party for the announcement of Women’s Legacy Grants through Indiana Humanities and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs on Wednesday.
The Downtown Angola Coalition is a finalist for grant funding from the Women’s Legacy Grant for the commissioning of a statue of abolitionist and suffragette Sojourner Truth to be sited in downtown Angola.
The event is being held in the historic Brokaw Movie House on the Public Square at 10 a.m. Due to the need to provide proper distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is by invitation only.
However, people who want to watch the grant announcement will able to do so through a live Facebook streaming event that will feature a video with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and interviews with representatives of the three projects that have been chosen to receive the grants.
The announcement will be streamed on the Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at facebook.com/events/288395525761068/.
“We are looking forward to this announcement as a community as we celebrate women’s suffrage. As an organization, we are so blessed to be working with many new friends and partners that have much pride and love for Angola, Steuben County and the great state in which we live,” said Colleen Everage, president of the Downtown Coalition.
If funded, the grant will pay for a life-size statue of Sojourner Truth, a freed slave.
Truth was an abolitionist and advocated for women’s rights, particularly suffrage. After much controversy not only before but after, Truth gave a speech in downtown Angola in June 1861, speaking from the Steuben County Courthouse porch, the original frame building that was replaced by the current structure in 1868. She reportedly spent about a month in Steuben County. Truth’s speech was given at a time when Blacks were not allowed to set foot in Indiana by law. At the time, Truth was staying in Michigan and eventually made Battle Creek her home.
If funded, the statue will be placed on the northwest side of the Steuben County Courtyard. In addition, there will be numerous educational components to the project, including a community read where everyone in the county will be encouraged to read and discuss a certain book.
Pursuit of the project was first approved by the Downtown Coalition board earlier this year. The statue’s placement was approved by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners in May. The Angola Historic Preservation Commission ruled in favor of the statue’s historic fitness on June 2.
If the Women’s Legacy Grant is approved, the statue will be commissioned with sculptor James Haire, formerly of Crawfordsville and now of Colorado, with installation on the Public Square next year.
Installation and a public dedication of the statue is planned for next June. The event will include a speech by a woman who will portray Sojourner Truth and a reception.
The cost of the bronze statue is estimated at about $35,000. It will be life-sized. Truth was said to have stood about 6-feet tall.
In addition to many in-kind pledges of support, First Federal Savings Bank of Angola has agreed to provide $15,000 toward the project. The Women’s Legacy Grant must be matched dollar-for-dollar, and the First Federal pledge takes the effort a long way toward meeting that goal.
The projects funded will be a legacy of the Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial and are presented by Indiana Humanities and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Three Main Street communities will be awarded funds to discover, preserve and activate, through historic preservation and place-making strategies, locations that tell stories about women’s contributions in Indiana.
Indiana Humanities is headed by President and CEO Keira Amstutz, a Hamilton native.
