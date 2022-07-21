ANGOLA — The newly renovated Pokagon State Park Nature Center is now complete and open to the public.
The new renovations include a redesigned exhibit room, larger observation window with more seating, Native American history and lodging area, as well as a new gift shop area and reception area.
A ribbon cutting was held Thursday to dedicate the facility and show off the new features.
The original nature center was a trailer in the same area that the building is today. In 1981, the first structure that evolved into the Nature Center as it is today was created with the hexagonal pod that now holds the exhibit room. Most exhibits at the time were designed and created by the naturalists.
“Our wildlife window over here is a staple of the Pokagon Nature Center. The window has been here as long as the nature center which is 1982. This is a lot of people’s favorite place to just come and sit and watch and everything. This was a big part of our renovation; making it larger, adding more seating, maintaining ADA regulations for wheelchairs and things so we had to keep enough space for everyone,” said Noah Freimuth, Pokagon naturalist.
The Pokagon Nature Center was allotted $450,000 from the state’s deferred maintenance appropriations for Indiana Department of Natural Resources projects for the renovation. This was to help replace the existing exhibits. The design for the new exhibits was created by Taylor Studios out of Rantoul, Illinois.
The grand opening began with Girl Scout Troop 20489 presenting the colors and starting the Pledge of Allegiance. Following the pledge, Elizabeth Church and Paul Didier sang the National Anthem along with the rest of the crowd.
Guests were then greeted in the native’s language by Diane Hunter, a tribal historic preservation officer of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma.
The exhibits are to highlight specific messages in the local history.
Things to look for when at the Center are Potawatomi history, natural glacier formation and Civilian Conservation Corps history.
Leaders from the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi worked with the center to build a historically accurate display to inform guests about the culture’s practices.
“It’s been over a year and a half of hard work from lots of different folks and it all kind of came together beautifully. We’re really proud of the exhibits and how we’re recognizing the native peoples that were here and the Civilian Conservation Corps. Just telling the Pokagon story and why it’s unique to northeast Indiana,” said Nicki Ball, intuitive naturalist. “A lot of work went on behind the scenes before the exhibits even began. They’ve just been incredible, despite our park being short staffed. Everyone has kind of stepped up and risen to the occasion to make this happen.”
The opening finished with an interpretive program outside the Center led by the Pokagon naturalists.
There was a large crowd on hand for the event. People had to be shuttled in to the event from other parking areas in the park, like Potawatomi Inn.
In addition to those mentioned above, Dan Bortner, director of the DNR, was on hand, as was Terry Coleman, director of state parks who got his start with the DNR as a seasonal employee at Pokagon.
