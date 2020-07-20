ANGOLA — Yes, even cats have their day at the fair, and this year Adam Breen's cat brought home top honors for the 2020 Steuben County Virtual 4-H Fair.
Cat competitors for the virtual fair could compete in animal evaluation classes, carrier decoration class and a costume class.
This year, three exhibitors entered their cats in classes, with results as follows:
Adult Cat Evaluation
• Adam Breen, Grand Champion
• Karson Shrewsburg, Reserve Grand Champion
Carrier Decoration
• Aubri Pica, Champion
• Adam Breen, Reserve Champion
Costume
• Adam Breen, Champion
