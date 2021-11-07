ANGOLA — After witnessing the social and emotional consequences of COVID-19, mental health services all across Indiana are now able to invest in more opportunities for their communities thanks to increased grant funding at the federal and state levels.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has recently committed $825 million towards investing in over 200 community mental health centers around the country, and the Indiana General Assembly has allocated $100 million of its next budget specifically for mental health and addiction services as well as family social services.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said that the state funding requires no stipulations, and it is up to organizations to determine how to best utilize the money.
“One of their priorities is increasing the number of behavioral help professionals in the state. We’re woefully underrepresented with psychiatrists, particularly child psychiatrists, and also with therapists,” Crouch said. “Those Hoosiers who are born with genes that predispose them to these conditions deserve an opportunity to be successful in life. We have to provide them the services and the support to be able to get there. So that’s why that $100 million investment is so critically important.”
While mental health has always been an important topic of discussion, the pandemic has brought it even closer to the forefront of everyday conversation.
Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that from August 2020 through February 2021, the percentage of adults with recent symptoms of an anxiety or a depressive disorder increased from 36.4% to 41.5% and the percentage of those reporting an unmet mental health care need increased from 9.2% to 11.7%.
Similar increases in anxiety and depression have clearly been visible in children struggling to cope with the sudden changes to their lives.
“I talk to school superintendents or school counselors, boy scout leaders, girl scout leaders. They will tell me that the amount of anxiety, depression, panic, suicide ideation, acting on suicide and self harm is greater than they’ve ever seen with our young people, and that’s the future of Indiana,” Crouch said. “The human cost of this pandemic is huge, and it’s going to exponentially grow for years to come.”
The Bowen Center, a recipient of the SAMHSA investment, received $3.9 million dollars from the federal grant to expand access to mental health and behavioral support for Americans as they continue to confront impacts of the pandemic.
While this funding will allow the center to better provide prevention, treatment and rehabilitation for those with mental, emotional and substance abuse needs, Bowen is also using the money to further expand its outreach to other marginalized communities, such as the Amish.
“This grant had a lot to do with reaching out and connecting with those groups in a more in-depth way,” said Dr. Robert Ryan, Bowen Center Senior Vice President of Operations. “Our goal at a minimum is better training and understanding for our staff, and the second is sharing the resources with the Amish community.”
Bowen has already been working with the Amish community, communicating with Mennonite bishops about potential work and employment opportunities, but the federal grant allows them to focus further on improving those relationships and establishing long-term commitments.
“It takes a long time to establish trust with their community, understandably,” Ryan said. “I think this is something that will develop over the next couple of years.”
Much of Bowen’s work with the Amish community has previously been intervention-styled, but the center is looking at ways to become more preventative, such as training the Amish population and employing them with Bowen to help themselves.
“Much like how we see Amish people employed in trades, we’d like to see them employed with Bowen,” Ryan said. “And from there, seeing these individuals working within their own communities.”
While Bowen strives for ways to foster a better understanding of its Amish clientele — such as teaching its employees about the culture through a partnership with Goshen College — the center understands that responses to these new initiatives may be different from county to county since each Amish community is different.
“This isn’t trying to break into their communities and change their thinking,” Ryan said. “They have mental health issues just like everyone else.”
Some organizations, such as Oaklawn, have established facilities specifically for serving Amish community members.
There are three locations in Goshen that provide different services, including Rest Haven (short-term treatment for men and women), Pleasant Haven (extended care for men) and Horizons of Hope (extended care for women).
Each facility is managed and staffed by local Amish while Oaklawn clinicians provide treatment. The programs feature group therapy and educational programs in Pennsylvania Dutch that allow clientele to work in-house and outdoors.
“The need was here for that kind of service, so it was a mutual thing,” said Pleasant Haven Administrator Chris Miller. “Oaklawn provides the professional clinical part of that, and we do the logistics with all the transportation and getting them back and forth to the workshops, setting up support groups and working with the family in the home church.”
When it comes to the pandemic, Miller said that the Amish community has been no exception.
“It’s been inconvenient for us as it has been with everybody else,” Miller said. “The everyday pressure has been hard on everybody for that.”
COVID-19 has had an impact on every corner of the country, regardless of community or demographic, and the increased attention and investment for mental health services will help to mitigate those social and emotional effects.
However, state officials like Crouch are committed to improving mental health services not simply for these immediate consequences but for an overall better environment surrounding mental health moving forward.
“I always look at mental health in three buckets. There’s the awareness/acceptance bucket. People have to be aware of the issue and accept that it’s okay to not be okay and to get help. There is the accessibility issue. So there has to be services accessible to them. And there’s the affordability issue. They have to be able to afford it. And we have work to do in all of those areas,” Crouch said.
The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission, established in the 2019 legislative session, is one step the state has taken in order to look at its overall mental health services system — not only in concerns to delivery but also awareness, accessibility and affordability — and then make recommendations to the general assembly on necessary changes.
Crouch herself has also personally taken the initiative to find new ways to improve the state’s mental health opportunities while in office.
“Above and beyond my normal duties and responsibilities, I wanted to focus on mental health and addiction,” Crouch said. “I’m in the process of putting together a private/public initiative to look at how we can comprehensively address this issue with the resources that the state’s providing but also bring in the private sector to be able to complement and to be able to provide support and fill in the holes that may exist.”
For more information about Indiana mental health grant funding and open grants, visit bit.ly/3o7IDyy.
For more information about the Bowen Center, visit bowencenter.org/.
For more information about Oaklawn and its Amish services, visit oaklawn.org/amish-services/.
