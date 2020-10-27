INDIANAPOLIS — A Kendallville resident’s question took the spotlight Tuesday night in the second and final debate of candidates for Indiana governor.
The debate used questions submitted by Hoosiers to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democratic challenger Dr. Woody Myers and Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater.
The anonymous Kendallville resident said “good, affordable, reliable internet” is still a problem in her area and asked what Indiana can do to improve it.
Holcomb said Indiana has been partnering with the corporate sector to improve internet access. He said the state has spent $79 million in grants, which led to $70 million in private investment. The state also directed $61 million to improving equipment for schools.
“We went out and creatively found a way to pull in the private sector and speed up that development and connectivity,” Holcomb said.
“The answer is to treat the internet as a utility. It’s no longer a luxury,” Myers said. “It’s time for us to put real competition into broadband services” to give communities more options.
“What we need to do is deregulate the broadband industry in Indiana” and enable new, innovative businesses that now cannot compete with government-regulated monopolies, Rainwater said.
“What you’re hearing are big-government solutions” from the other candidates, Rainwater said. They involve more tax dollars so big companies “can get richer while you continue to struggle,” he added.
A question about how Hoosiers can break free from government assistance revealed more differences between the candidates.
“We’ve got to do a lot more in education … in economic development,” Myers said. “We’ve got to bring a new breed of 21st century companies to Indiana.”
“The key is for us to skill up Hoosiers,” Holcomb said, pointing to opportunities through Ivy Tech and Work One offices. “The jobs are there. The jobs are coming. The key for the next decade is to skill up our work force.”
“People are unemployed because the governor shut down the economy,” Rainwater said. “I will never again say … some jobs are essential, some are not.”
Holcomb stood alone in opposing legalization of marijuana, in response to another question.
“I’m not against researching this medically, but it needs to be done before we can respond in an intelligent way,” Holcomb said. “I’m very suspect about looking to legalize controlled substances for revenue reasons,” the governor added.
Rainwater said he supports “complete decriminalization and deregulation of cannabis.” He said the idea of needing more research “should be insulting to Hoosiers” and that the “federal government is overreaching” by banning marijuana.
Myers said 34 other states already have done the research on marijuana.
“It is time to decriminalize simple possession of cannabis in Indiana” and legalize medical marijuana, which can help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, Myers said.
“It’s a win-win,as well as the tax dollars that will come from it,” and would be good for farmers, Myers said about legalization.
In his opening statement, Rainwater charged that in the first debate, Holcomb “made it clear that his power comes from the infinite wisdom of the General Assembly and not the people of Indiana.” He added, “I believe that you, the citizens, empower government and not the other way around.”
Myers pointed to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the past week.
“There’s a lot to do, and right now we are not getting the response from state government to get it done,” Myers said about COVID-19 response.
Holcomb said his priority if re-elected will be “making sure we’re building and maintaining our infrastructure” and “cultivating this pro-growth economy we have in Indiana.’
The debate coverage experienced technical difficulties around the 35-minute mark, but returned after an outage of about four minutes.
Candidates ended by identifying the biggest issue for Indiana.
Rainwater asked voters, “Are we happy with big government, or do we want our individual freedoms back?”
“My No. 1 issue will always be public safety, period,” including public health and criminal justice reform, Myers answered.
“The biggest issue facing Indiana is how we are able to skill up our work force,” Myers concluded. “The scale and pace of change due to technology is faster than it’s ever been.”
