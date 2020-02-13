4 arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Anna M. Hooven, 34, of the 300 block of Oak Street, arrested in the county on misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating while intoxicated.
• Blake A. Lounsbury, 31, of the 400 block of West Broad Street, arrested on a warrant alleging two counts of felony auto theft and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
• Grace N. Mockensturm, 19, of the 5000 block of S.R. 327, Hudson, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor theft.
• Bradley W. Phillips, 29, of the 600 block of Waters Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
