ANGOLA — Tickets are still available for the Friday, May 6, concert by country legend Tracy Lawrence in Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
“Many prime seats are still available,” said Jennifer LaRose, director of campus experiences at Trine. “This is an incredible opportunity to get up close and enjoy a top country artist in an ornate, intimate setting.”
The concert begins at 8 p.m. in the Ryan Concert Hall, with doors opening one hour prior.
Tickets range from $38-68 and are available at trineutickets.universitytickets.com
Celebrating more than 30 years in country music, Tracy Lawrence is one of the genre’s truest traditionalists. His impressive catalog of timeless music has made Lawrence a country mainstay, selling more than 13 million albums and charting 18 No. 1 songs.
He has garnered numerous Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination. Commemorating his three-decade career in 2021, Lawrence released three new albums that included all-new music along with some of his favorite career hits.
In addition to his chart-topping success, Lawrence hosts the nationally syndicated radio show “Honky Tonkin’ With Tracy Lawrence,” for which he has received two Academy of Country Music nominations for National On-Air Personality of the Year. The show features music from the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s, and is heard on more than 115 affiliates.
Tracy is also the co-creator of “Storming Heaven: The Musical,” a production based on the novel Storming Heaven. Tracy, along with others, helped to develop the storyline of the musical and also composed songs for the drama.
He was honored by the Nashville chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals with “Philanthropist of The Year” for his nationally recognized annual MISSION: POSSIBLE Turkey Fry and Concert, which has raised more than $500,000 for the homeless and hungry in Dallas, Louisville and Nashville, and served more than 84,000 meals. MISSION:POSSIBLE is poised to make an even larger impact in the future, as the 501 (C)(3) organization expands into more markets across the country.
For more information on Tracy Lawrence and other upcoming events at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, visit trine.edu/furth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.