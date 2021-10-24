Food insecurity is something 19.1% of Hoosier children are affected by, while others may not know its meaning.
According to the Indiana Department of Education, Households without consistent access to adequate food are considered “food insecure.”
Across Northeast Indiana, 112,098 residents are considered to be food insecure, according to the 2019-2020 annual report generated by Community Harvest, the nonprofit regional food bank for northeast Indiana; serving the Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties.
“We serve nine counties and its area agencies,” said Debbie Pyle, receptionist at Community Harvest’s Fort Wayne facility. “Because we serve so many, we are always very grateful for all of the donations we receive, and we receive a lot of donations from large businesses and individuals.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported, in 2015, that “when children do not get enough food or do not have a well-rounded diet, they face greater difficulties in school and maintaining overall health than their peers. Food insecure children are more likely to suffer from illness, to have developmental delays, and to have health deficiencies that persist into adulthood.”
For children, nutrition is a critical component to health. Vital nutrients are essential to growth and development. According to the 2018 Kids Count in Indiana Data Book, the Hoosier state ranks 19th in economy, 31st in child poverty and 21st in food insecurity.
Further, 63.3% of surveyed families with children reported the inability to afford nutritious meals and 31.6% of them said they could afford nutritious food, but not enough to feed the entire family.
In its 2016 American Community Survey, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that 13.3% of Indiana households live in poverty, but only 11.2% receive public assistance in the form of either cash or food benefits.
In 2017, 493,243 Indiana students received free or reduced-price lunch. To be eligible for free and or reduced-priced lunches, students must live 130-185 percent below poverty, or in a household of four with an income of $31,000-$44,000.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, “16.7 million children under 18 in the United States live in this condition — unable to consistently access nutritious and adequate amounts of food necessary for a healthy life.”
Inadequate nutrition has adverse affects on physical health, behavior and mental health and school readiness and achievement.
Fighting hunger
In 1983 thousands of Indiana residents became unemployed after the International Harvester plant closure, inundating area organizations with pleas for help from families finding it difficult to afford enough food to feed their household.
It was from that crisis that Community Harvest originated and its mission to try to alleviate hunger across Indiana began.
Pyle said Community Harvest acts as a hub for food pantries in its nine county service area in which they purchase food items for its local distributions.
“Our agencies pay 19 cents per pound of food,” said Pyle. “We offer a variety including fresh produce. It was a great year because so many that donate fresh produce had such a great harvest.”
Angola United Methodist Church food pantry volunteer and Leader of Girl Scouts Troop 20489, Leslie Hall, said over the last year and half the majority of those she has served are over 50-years-old.
“Most are elderly,” she said. “But, if you ask Melissa Higbee of the Fremont Community Church food pantry, they serve a different demographic. It seems to be the ones that suffer the most or need the most help are the working middle class.”
Food Assistance Programs
Food assistance programs, in the form of federal funding to eligible families or county food banks, aim to reduce food insecurity by providing Indiana’s low-income households healthy food.
Nationally, 59% of food-insecure households are enrolled in a federal food and nutrition assistance program.
Hoosiers, by the number
- 28% of food insecure children are ineligible for federal nutrition programs;
- 18.8% of households with children under 18 receive federal food assistance; and
- The average monthly benefit for individuals receiving federal food assistance is $124.66.
“For all of us who grew up here, we know Indiana can be a wonderful place to be a child. Yet the overall state of child well-being ranks Indiana 28th in the nation. And when we look deeper, we learn that some of our children face bigger and greater challenges and barriers to success,” said Tami S. Silverman Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO.
