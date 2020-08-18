When it comes to educating children before entering kindergarten, a new study ranks Indiana worst in the nation.
In a new analysis ranking all 50 states and Washington D.C. for best and worst early education systems, online financial services website WalletHub placed Indiana 51st overall.
“While good elementary schools, high schools and colleges are important factors for parents to consider when choosing where to settle down, the availability of quality pre-K education is just as crucial,” WalletHub wrote in its study. “In 2020, many parents are left wondering whether their children will be able to attend pre-school in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If early education programs are closed, children may be left less prepared for kindergarten both socially and academically.”
States were ranked on three criteria for access, quality and resources and economic support, with their combined scores determining their final placing.
Under the access category, states were ranked for factors including share of districts offering pre-K, percentage of 3- and 4-year-olds enrolled in programs and child care assistance waiting lists.
For quality, states were graded on whether pre-K quality benchmarks were being met, what income requirements were set and whether schools had safety plans and audits.
For resources and economic support, states were ranked for spending per child enrolled in preschool, change in state spending on preschool, Head Start spending and monthly child care co-payment fees as a share of family income.
In Indiana’s ranking, the state was average for the quality of its programs, but was awful for access and support.
Indiana ranked 25th overall for quality, but was 51st for access and 48th for economic support.
Indiana has the 47th lowest percentage of students enrolled in pre-K, ahead of only Hawaii, Utah, Nevada and Idaho. Indiana was also tied for last place on reported spending for preschool students with five other states.
Washington D.C. topped the rankings. Neighboring states Kentucky ranked in at ninth, Illinois at 12th, Michigan at 19th and Ohio at 28th.
Indiana does not have a statewide pre-K program funded by the state, instead having a “On My Way Pre-K” program which can provide grants to support low-income families access pre-K services.
In 2019-2020, that program supported 3,517 students, although barely one classroom full in the four-county area.
DeKalb County had nine students, six in Noble County, three in LaGrange County and one in Steuben County for 2019-20, according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.
Allen County had 222 students enrolled, fourth highest in the state, while neighboring Whitley County had zero students.
Local school districts frequently report that upwards of half of all kindergarten students do not enter their first year of formal schooling with the necessary skills to start their educational careers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.