ANGOLA — Trine University is once again participating in the annual “U Can Crush Hunger” food drive sponsored by the Community Harvest Food Bank.
Starting Oct. 25 and continuing through Nov. 12, eight northeast Indiana colleges, including Trine, are teaming up to collect more than 100,000 pounds of non-perishable food. The school that raises the most amount of food earns a traveling trophy.
All money and food collected through Trine will benefit the Fremont Youth and Community Outreach food bank.
“Trine University is so excited to be participating in U Can Crush Hunger for the second time,” said Clare Danner, director of student leadership at Trine. “We came in fifth during our rookie year last year, and we are determined to place even better this year.
“At an institution that aims to prepare students to lead, succeed and serve, Community Harvest Food Bank’s U Can Crush Hunger campaign is a perfect initiative for our campus community to undertake. Harnessing the power of our more than 100 student organization leaders and compassionate faculty and staff, we are certain that we can contribute to crushing hunger in Northeast Indiana alongside our colleagues at other colleges in the area. We look very forward to doing our part in aiding food insecure families in Steuben County, as well as participating in this initiative for years to come!”
The university currently has collection barrels in the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center mall for students, faculty, staff and community members to contribute nonperishable food items. Suggestions include peanut butter, canned meat, canned tuna, canned vegetables and canned fruit.
The drive also accepts cash donations, with each donated dollar counting as four pounds of food toward the competition. Cash donations can be made at bit.ly/3G1IHbf.
This is the seventh year area schools have participated in the food drive for Community Harvest Food Bank. Last year, seven schools combined to raise 100,500 pounds of food for students, seniors, children, veterans and families throughout northeast Indiana.
In addition to Trine, competing schools include Manchester University, University of Saint Francis, Indiana Tech, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Purdue Fort Wayne, Huntington University and Ivy Tech. Each school will compete to raise the most amount of food using a variety of student-run initiatives.
With the holidays approaching, Community Harvest Food Bank President and CEO Carmen Cumberland hopes the schools’ collective effort will help those in need during what should be a joyful time.
“The holidays are very important, but we always talk about how hunger never takes a holiday,” said Cumberland. “In these months, we’re looking at utility costs going up, then you’re trying to celebrate for the holiday how best to help people but put food on their table.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.