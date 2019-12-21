ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce recently held an election for the 2020 Board of Directors.
The following people have been elected to the board:
• Chantell Manahan, MSD of Steuben County
• Denise Kreais, Steuben County Council on Aging
• Austin Budreau, Austin Budreau State Farm Insurance.
Re-elected directors include Tony Isa of RE/MAX Results and Scoops Ice Cream and Kevin Rice of Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
Rotating off the Angola Chamber Board of Directors is Krista Miller of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Mike Votaw of Larry’s Lock and Safe Service/Lakeland Electronics and Don Marquardt of Timbers Steakhouse and Seafood.
Continuing on the Board of Directors for 2020 is Stephan Cairl of Lonsbury Garage, Jeff Deahl of Four Seasons Design and Remodeling, Joe Gentile of Bon Appetit, Matt Hanna of City of Angola Parks and Recreation Department, Tammy Mickle of Wingate by Wyndham Angola, Candace Smith of Star Financial Bank, Kyle Wainwright, Ken P. Wilson of JICI Inc. and Eric Yoder of Wagler and Associates.
For more information about the Angola Area Chamber go to AngolaChamber.org or call 665-3512.
