ANGOLA — Buck Lake Ranch is having a free fireworks and activity weekend.
Located at 2705 West Buck Lake Road, Buck Lake Ranch will be hosting fireworks, bingo, many adult games and music on July 1 and 2.
The event is completely free and sponsored by Buck Lake Ranch owner Marvin Baker, Angola Marathon and the Angola Subway.
The event is possible due to the help of John Dailey, park manager, Candy Oliver, administrative manager, Ron Sudduth, project manager and the Marathon manager Vivian Blankenship.
The events begin on Friday at 6 p.m. with the band RESONATE and the night will finish with karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. with Dr. John.
On Saturday events start at 11 a.m. with BINGO and a golf cart parade at 1 p.m. Then the day continues with summer activities like an adult slip ’n slide, water balloons and squirt gun fights.
The evening will end with the band Don Loves Nash from 6-7:30 p.m. and BoomTown Saints will perform after.
BoomTown Saints is known for their “innovative artistry, elite musicianship, and precise multi-part harmonies. Their brand of southern rock/rocking country continues to resonate with a growing fan-base as they crisscross the country entertaining audiences nationwide.”
The duo has just signed a recording contract with Warner.
At dusk the Buck Lake Ranch will have a fireworks show.
