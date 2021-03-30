LAGRANGE — Compassion Pregnancy Center of Northeast Indiana has expanded services at its LaGrange location and has welcomed new site director Mary Bultemeier to the LaGrange location.
Bultemeier is a graduate of Westview High School and Indiana Wesleyan University, where she received a degree in business administration. She and her family moved to Florida early in their marriage and raised their three children there. She has taught at both junior high and high school level.
Bultemeier is active in her church and enjoys spending time with family.
“I am looking forward to working at Compassion and partnering with women and families in our community,” said Bultemeier.
Medically administered pregnancy ultrasounds are now offered free of charge by appointment or walk-in at 221 S. Detroit St., LaGrange. Appointments for ultrasounds can be scheduled between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month by calling 463-7377. Appointments are not required but are recommended.
Lisa Davis, a registered nurse since 1984, is the nurse manager for CPCNI. She performs ultrasounds at both the LaGrange and Angola locations. Davis previously worked as a psychiatric nurse for 20 years and was a post-abortion ministry coordinator at A Hope Center in Fort Wayne. She also was a site director at AHC and performed ultrasounds at their location.
Davis joined CPCNI in 2019, doing ultrasounds and eventually becoming nurse manager at the Angola location in Elmhurst Professional Plaza, 909 W. Maumee St., Suite F, Angola. She and her husband live in Fort Wayne.
“When a client and her partner see their baby on the ultrasound, it helps them to immediately bond with their baby and begin the process of learning to parent,” says Davis.
Davis and her husband also co-executive directors of Deeper Still Northern Indiana, a non-profit agency affiliated with Deeper Still nationally.
“We are one of 20 chapters bringing free biblically-based healing retreats to women and men with abortion-wounded hearts," she said. "Compassion Pregnancy Center has embraced Deeper Still as the go-to ministry for referrals for those with an abortion in their past.”
In addition to ultrasounds, Compassion Pregnancy Centers offer free pregnancy testing, parenting programs and resources for children up to age three.
