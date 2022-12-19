Keith Busse, co-founder of Steel Dynamics Inc. and vice chair of the Trine University Board of Trustees, has personally committed $200,000 toward a new 110,000-square-foot academic facility in Fort Wayne that will house programs in the university’s College of Health Professions.
The gift is in addition to a $3 million pledge the project received from the Steel Dynamics Foundation earlier this year.
“It’s my pleasure to personally support the Trine University Fort Wayne project, which is a win for Trine University and a win for the Greater Fort Wayne area,” Busse said. “I look forward to seeing the impact Trine Fort Wayne will have for many years to come on the regional economy, the quality of healthcare and the lives of Trine students.”
“We are grateful for Keith’s continued generous support for Trine University, not only financial but through the time and energy he commits to providing leadership on our Board of Trustees,” Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president, said. “Trine University continues to grow and thrive in these challenging times because of the dedication of Keith and many other supporters like him.”
The university has raised more than $20 million toward the Trine University Fort Wayne project since it was announced in June.
Support to Trine
Coming from modest means, Busse, along with Nucor managers Mark D. Millett and Richard P. Teets Jr., formed Steel Dynamics Inc. in 1993. Together with its subsidiaries, Steel Dynamics is one of the largest, most diversified domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States.
Busse retired as CEO of Steel Dynamics in December 2011, but stayed heavily involved as board chairman and co-founded or founded numerous other companies. He also served and held leadership roles in many civic organizations, including the National Kidney Foundation, Junior Achievement, the Northeast Indiana Regional Economic Development Partnership and the Regional Chamber of Commerce.
A member of the Trine University Board of Trustees since 2003, Busse currently serves as vice chair and chairs the Campus Planning Committee. He has helped guide the capital construction and improvement plan for the institution. Among other projects and efforts, Busse and Steel Dynamics Inc. have provided significant support to the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamic Inc. Athletic and Recreation Center, the Thunder Ice Arena and the Steel Dynamics Inc. Center for Engineering and Computing.
He was honored with the university’s Pillar of Success award in 2021, which recognizes individuals for their achievements and accomplishments, leadership, service, philanthropy, commitment to their community and profession, and to Trine University.
Trine — Fort Wayne
Opening in fall 2024, the approximately $40 million Trine University Fort Wayne campus, developed in close partnership with Parkview Health, will employ 100 faculty and staff and serve nearly 700 students in Trine’s College of Health Professions, which currently includes its physical therapy, physician assistant, nursing and surgical technology programs. The new space will allow CHP to add new programs including occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, medical science and emergency medical sciences.
In addition to state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories, the new facility will feature an innovative Simulated Patient Care Center including mock surgery and Emergency Room suites and exam and patient rooms. The building also will contain ample resources for student support, including a library, bookstore, gathering area, academic support and counseling services.
