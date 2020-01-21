HAMILTON — Students in the after school program BASE Camp put on by the Steuben County Literacy Coalition were some of the first young people to try out a RockTheBike blender bike being shared in the nine-county area and it didn't disappoint.
And they got to do some art, too.
The bike was secured through Parkview Physicians Group-provided funding sought by Tami Mosier, Steuben County 4-H educator. The bike has two attachments, a blender that can make things like smoothies, and a spin art attachment. The blender and spinner art contraption are powered by the bike, which is pedaled by an individual, and in the case of the two times the bike has been demonstrated, young people.
"The bike arrived in early December and has been used at two events since Christmas. Not only does the blender bike bode well for nutrition education and wellness, but it allows youth the opportunity to learn about physics and centrifugal force as they exercise creativity with the spin art attachment," Mosier said.
So far, the bike is being used as part of the Extension On the Go program being conducted this winter in Steuben County.
"Extension On the Go will take place three more times as the Purdue Extension Office makes an effort to visit the four corners of the county," Mosier said.
The events will be held in Orland Community Center, 9635 W. S.R. 120, Jan. 28; Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., on Feb.6; and the Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St., on Feb. 20. Each event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Hamilton, the BASE Camp students were able to walk across S.R. 427 to the Town Hall where Extension on the Go was being held to try the blender bike and participate in focus and mindfulness activities. BASE Camp is funded by a Department of Education 21st Century Learning grant.
For more information on Extension or Extension On the Go, call 668-1000, ext. 1400.
