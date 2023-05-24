ANGOLA — Angola Main Street is working on planning a community gathering to be held on Friday afternoons and early evenings through the summer.
The event, which doesn't have an official name as of yet, would be held on East Gale Street between the Steuben County Courtyard and the county's parking lot east of Northeast Indiana Community Corrections.
The Friday events would start in the afternoon and stretch into the evening hours, featuring food trucks and live music.
"Right after Fourth of July, I'm planning for the summer to do food trucks. Just every Friday," said Mackenzie Bird, Angola's community coordinator. "We're planning on blocking off Martha Street and Gale Street, have food trucks park along there. Possibly using the park next to the courthouse if we get permission to use it, but just a fun Friday event for people starting from noon to 6 p.m. So, those who want to get lunch from the office or after work."
Bands will perform from 3-6 p.m.
"So just kind of a fun little thing to do throughout the summer just right downtown," Bird said.
Other Main Street groups in the region hold "First Friday" events in their downtowns, but this would be every Friday.
On May 22, the Main Street proposal was put before the Steuben County Board of Commissioners to incorporate use of the Courtyard. The matter was tabled until more information could be provided.
"It's a great idea. It should bring more people downtown," said Wil Howard, president of the Commissioners.
There was some hesitance on using the Courtyard yet this year due to the Steuben County Courthouse still being operational. There are court hearings on Friday afternoons, and the staff in the Clerk's Office would be adjacent to the activity outdoors, Commissioner Ken Shelton said.
"I'm not against the concept of doing this," Shelton said.
"I think we have more questions than answers right now," Commissioner Andy Laughlin said.
Howard on Tuesday said he wanted to speak with the judges and Clerk Tangi Manahan for their input about using the Courtyard this summer. Next summer it shouldn't be an issue because the new judicial center is supposed to open in June.
Angola Economic Development Director Jennifer Barclay said the Gale Street area was selected because of the availability of electricity that could support food vendors and bands. That equipment was installed years ago to power vendors during FallFest.
For this summer, the Friday event is supposed to start on July 14. It is going to run into September, helping kick off fall activities in the downtown.
Caitlynn Shipe contributed to this report
