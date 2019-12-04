Law enforcement officers arrest 2
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Beth A. Fleming, 28, of the 600 block of South Oak Street, Kendallville, arrested in the 100 block of North S.R. 327 on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• Justin C. Richards, 33, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 1000 block of West Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
