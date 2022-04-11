Eight people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Donald E. Banks II, 38, of the 6400 block of North C.R. 1050W, Orland, arrested in the 6400 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Blaik A. Carpenter, 21, of the 26000 block of Ellen Road, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 425W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Michael D. Dehling, 61, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 600W, arrested on Interstate 69 at U.S. 20, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Alrick L. Deller, 39, of Fremont, arrested at Trine State Recreation Area on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Shawn H. Leverette, 33, of the 600 block of North C.R. 900W, arrested in the 3800 block of S.R. 127, on a charge of felony domestic battery resulting to bodily injury to a pregnant family household member.
• Wade Mellon, 44, of the 2000 block of Old U.S. 24, Huntington, arrested at the intersection of Darling Street at Maumee Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Eric R. Schwarzbek, 28, of the 200 block of Beverly Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at U.S. 20, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Brian J. Smith, 30, of the 5600 block of Old Thover Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested on Intersttate 69 at the 341 mile marker, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana or hashish.
