ANGOLA — In 1971, John Behee’s first book about University of Michigan football coach Fielding Yost was published, one year after he defended his research on Yost as his dissertation for his doctoral degree.
Almost 50 years later, Behee, of Angola, has come out with another book, this time taking an even deeper look into what made Coach Yost and his teams so wildly successful.
“I knew Yost’s record, but not how he achieved it,” said Behee, a retired college professor, coach and author. “Nor did anyone else know, as his methods had never been studied before.”
Many times, he said, people end their masters thesis work or PhD dissertation research with a line such as, “further research is needed on this subject.”
“Coach Yost: Michigan’s Tradition Maker” is that further research. Who was Fielding Yost?
Fielding Harris Yost was born in 1870 in West Virginia. He grew up surrounded by low incomes and low education levels. He went to school at age 10 without much complaint, according to Behee’s research, because it opened up the world of reading and discovery.
He wanted more than the mining jobs that many of his classmates would pursue. Yost found himself off to Ada, Ohio, to study at Ohio Normal School where he spent two seasons on the school’s baseball team.
At the time, they didn’t have a football program.
He returned home to teach for a bit, then worked for his father in a general store but it was all too slow. Yost wanted to study law so in the fall of 1895, he enrolled at West Virginia University Law School. Law school is where Yost was introduced to football.
He purchased a rule book and learned the rules of the game by heart, something that earned him accolades later on as both a player and coach.
He played a few other places during those years as well, and it was his couple of years of college football that showed him the importance of conditioning, both physical and mental.
He hopscotched to a few other schools, and in 1901 finally landed at the University of Michigan.
Coaching Career
In his years at the University of Michigan, Yost won a total of 165 games, lost 29 and tied 10. In 1901, his first year at Michigan, Yost’s team won 11 straight games with 550 points, earning them the title of the “point a minute” team.
“He had six national championships and nine undefeated seasons,” said Behee. “After three years at the University of Michigan, Yost wrote a book. I read it and said I could have used it when I was coaching football in the 1950s and here he wrote it in 1903.”
Behee called Yost’s concept of teamwork “complex, like a skillful conductor of a symphony.”
He earned the nickname of “Hurry Up” because of his coaching methods. Behee said Yost was notorious for teaching his players to think beyond the moment they were in.
“He would tell his players they need to think about the next play because it could be the one that won the game for them,” said Behee.
He taught his players in such a way that they wanted to be great teammates as well. At the time, football coaches couldn’t coach on the sidelines, per se, so it was up to the team captain to run the show from the field.
“Players had to be well conditioned, strong,” said Behee.
The years of 1906-08 saw a lot of changes for the game of football, so many in fact that Michigan chose to leave the Big 10 Conference. They wouldn’t re-join until 1917.
“The 1920s led to a more modern football, and Yost still fielded terrific teams,” said Behee.
U of M athletics facilities thanks to Yost
In 1923, it’s time for Michigan to have a fieldhouse.
“He builds the best fieldhouse in the world,” said Behee. “It’s dedicated and named after him.”
As the 1920s continued to roar, schools like Illinois and Ohio State were building bigger, better football stadiums. Yost’s teams were so successful, said Behee, that expanding the seating for Michigan to 44,000 wasn’t enough.
The year is 1927, and Yost gets the stadium built at the University of Michigan, ensuring it has the footers in place to add upper decks.
“It’s a monument to his design skills,” said Behee. “His ability to see into the future. He also had intramural facilities constructed on campus as well as a building for women’s athletics, an ice arena and a golf course.
“No one built to the level of facilities that the University of Michigan got with Yost,” said Behee.
Behee’s research
Compared to his first work on Yost, Behee said he had access to a lot more this time around that he hadn’t even dreamed of 50 years before.
“Conclusions I was able to draw in this book couldn’t have been drawn in the 1970s,” he said.
Of utmost importance was creating the nearest, factual history in an easy-to-read format.
“I wanted this book to be a significant contribution to University of Michigan’s football history,” he said. “I had to uncover anecdotes and his methods for those that knew the what around it, but not always the how.”
His quest took him to the Bentley Library on the Michigan campus. He made a proposal on his research, sought guidance and got it.
Over the next three years, Behee said he did roughly 10 different writings for the book, figuring out if it was worth doing, where to go with it and getting it to where it is today, published and ready to go.
He got the book into the hands of 10 different people, eight of whom he said have written a lot about Michigan football or were otherwise knowledgeable readers.
“What they gave me were constructive comments and encouragement,” he said. “I sent out a lot of different manuscripts in the three years working on this, all coming back with wonderful comments.”
The icing on the cake so to speak for Behee is the attractive cover of the book, the design of each chapter, the printing and the photos.
“A lot of the anecdotes tell the real personalities of the key people in the book, along with the photos,” he said.
Behee didn’t want a dust cover on the book. He wanted it to be hard-bound with great color and photos. He talked with his son, Mark Behee, who made the cover a reality.
The job now, Behee said, is to get the word out about the book.
For more information on the book or Behee, visit behee.com. A link to purchase the book can also be found on Behee’s website.
