BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Follow Mary Lennox into her garden this weekend at Prairie Heights as the middle school theater troupe performs the classic, “The Secret Garden,” in the Brice G. Diehl Auditorium at Prairie Heights High School.
Based on the classic novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, “The Secret Garden” takes place in England and follows Mary Lennox and Colin Craven, Yorkshire maid Martha and her brother Dickon, as well as a cheeky bird and more through the story of a locked garden, finding the key, and all the dramatics that go along with it.
Show director Chris Ellert said the show hasn’t been without challenges, as COVID-19 quarantines in both the cast and the directing team have pushed the show’s performance date back, canceled more than a few rehearsals, and meant a lot of time with understudies taking the places of their leading counterparts to make sure rehearsals that did happen went off without a hitch.
“We’ve dealt with what we’ve been handed the best we can, and I think we’ll have a good show,” he said. “It has definitely been a challenging one.”
The cast and crew, made of middle school thespians and a few helpful high school troupe members, have worked on the show since November. Rehearsals began in a classroom before moving into the auditorium to work with sets, props, lights and costumes after Christmas break ended at the beginning of January.
Alexia Carter, a seventh grader playing the role of Mrs. Medlock, said it’s been a good time playing the role along side of many of her best friends.
For fifth grader Obie Leland being quarantined early on in the rehearsal process actually helped him out, he said, because he was able to spend more time studying his lines while he was stuck at home.
“It really helped me learn my lines as Dickon,” he said. “I came back able to better play my part.”
He is one of many characters that spent at least a few days quarantined, but no matter what the cast and crew made the show happen because, as they say, “The show must go on.”
“The Secret Garden” will take the stage Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are available for presale for $8 and can be ordered by calling 351-2989 and will be available at the door for $10 prior to each performance.
