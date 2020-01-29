ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road, is celebrating its 20-year anniversary on Sunday.
The free open house is open to the public, 1-4 p.m.
There will be healthy snacks and door prizes distributed at 2 p.m. during a presentation celebrating the past and sharing the YMCA's vision for the next 20 years.
Because of a vision of four community leaders, a study was conducted to determine the community need and interest in a local YMCA. Established in 2000, the YMCA has carried out its principles of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.
During the open house, members and prospective members will be able to tour the facility, take part in group exercise classes and enjoy the many amenities the Y has to offer. At 1 p.m. there will be a family yoga class and at 3 p.m., a barre class.
Directors and board members will be available to answer questions and get people engaged with the many opportunities available at the Y.
“The YMCA would not exist without the generous support from our community," said Sarah Funkhouser, CEO. "I am excited for the opportunity to celebrate our past achievements and I look forward to the next 20 years of impact the Y will have in Steuben County.”
Over the last 20 years, the Y has expanded to serve more than 4,000 members, including more than 1,000 children.
"We are constantly going through improvements here at the YMCA to better serve our community," said Funkhouser.
The mission: “To put Christian principles into practice in programs that build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.”
For more information, call 668-3607 or visit ymcasteuben.org.
