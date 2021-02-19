Man arrested Friday morning
ANGOLA — A Kendallville man was arrested by a Steuben County Sheriff's deputy early Friday morning on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
Jeffrey B. Phillips, 54, was arrested on southbound Interstate 69 near the 346 mile marker. He was booked into the Steuben County Jail and held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.