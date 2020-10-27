ANGOLA — It doesn’t take any special training to be a cat lady.
Jeanette Goddard wanted to put her love of cats to use when moving to Angola, and the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County was the perfect place to do just that.
“We got settled here and I thought volunteering would be a good opportunity that I would enjoy,” said Goddard. “The shelter was very open to people coming in and helping.”
This was when the shelter was still in its old location on C.R. 200W.
Sometimes Goddard’s husband, Eric, would accompany her to the shelter to spend time with the cats. Other times, she would go on her own.
Where they lived prior, working with the animals at the shelter as a volunteer just didn’t pan out, so she was glad for the opportunity in Steuben County.
“Lots of these cats just want a little love,” Goddard said.
She is not professionally trained as a cat handler. In fact, by day, she can be found working at Trine University where she is a professor.
But as a cat owner herself and having the time to offer to the animals, she knew helping the shelter was something she would love doing.
And she started at the prime time, kitten season.
“Give the gift of some of your time to these beautiful animals,” Goddard said. “Shelter staff are always doing so much because they have to, they can’t always give the time the animals need.”
After about a year of volunteering, Goddard started getting some special cases that shelter staff — who came to know her well — would specifically have her work with. Often that meant working with the feral, older, cranky or opinionated cats that would otherwise be harder to adopt out.
Goddard does what she can with each cat, offering the animals time and patience while also learning their quirks and what makes them happy.
The current shelter’s setup, she said, allows the cats to better show off their personalities.
“They can really blossom,” she said. “They are sweet, gorgeous and there are always some that will tear at your heartstrings.”
When working with a new cat, Goddard said she likes to take the time to let the cats come out to her. She determines how they work, what they like, and then each time she works with that animal she makes sure it gets what it likes, whether that means treats, scratches on a certain spot, whatever works.
“Kittens can be quick, but older cats usually take longer,” she said.
Its the not really feral, but the cranky and opinionated, often older cats that can be the hardest to work with, Goddard said.
“You have to get them to present their best selves to get adopted,” she said.
But its work she enjoys doing and does because she knows the difference it makes for the cats and for the shelter staff.
People often think dogs are the animals that need the most love and affection as “man’s best friend,” but that’s not the case.
“Cats need love and attention too,” she said.
Goddard said anyone that wants to volunteer at the shelter should absolutely do so.
“Even if allergies make volunteering hard, contact the shelter to see how else you can help aside from working with the animals,” she said, encouraging people to give the gift of their time to help out.
More information on the shelter, including on volunteering, can be found at chssteubencounty.org.
