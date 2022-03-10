ANGOLA — Mayor Richard Hickman laid out many challenges for the city in his annual State of the City address.
And with the challenges that lie ahead — particularly in the need in housing growth — he had much praise for the city's progress during 2021.
"I believe we can all look ahead and feel that the future of our city is going in the right direction. As I said earlier the City of Angola had over $36 million worth of building permits last year. And this was a good year. But we are currently looking at potential projects that approach that amount individually. Developers are also seeing the future potential of our city," Hickman said, not giving any clues to what the large projects might be.
It is safe to assume that much growth will continue at Trine University, where there's talk of a new, large student housing development along West Maumee and McKinley streets, though the university has yet to confirm such a project.
"We are constantly looking at ways to add residential capacity on or near campus, but we are not going to comment on any exploratory conversations we may or may not be having," said university spokesman James Tew.
Of course, Hickman pointed out that Trine continues to be a big part of a thriving Angola, but housing received much attention in Hickman's address, read before the Common Council.
A 2019 Steuben County housing study's results were just starting to see the light of day when the pandemic hit in March 2020, eclipsing the data and its recommendations. Angola has not been hitting the growth numbers, Hickman pointed out.
Hickman said, "2021 was a great year for construction in Angola, but we need to increase these numbers. Increasing homes and apartments as well as our population in Angola will help keep our property taxes lower, help growth in our school system, help create more customers for our retail and commercial businesses and help employers to have a bigger employee pool to choose from."
The 2019 study by Zimmerman/Volk and Associates said Angola needed to add 54-74 new housing units a year for five years, or 270-370 units total in that time.
In 2021, Angola added 33 single-family units and three multi-family units.
"So even at the low end that’s 90 units under the 5-year minimum estimate needed and 190 housing units under 5-year maximum estimates needed according to our Housing Strategy plan," Hickman said.
Even if the numbers didn't hit the mark, the city still had a good construction year, even while still battling the pandemic.
Building Commissioner "Scott Lehman is reporting that in 2021 we had 147 various new construction permits that totaled $36,604,196. This is an increase of $13,119,863 from 2020 and our second highest total in the last 20 years," Hickman said.
That construction included projects at industrial and institutional residents of Angola.
Naturally, added housing growth will help sustain many other parts of the community.
"New housing will bring more people to our county to fill the jobs that are already here and help those businesses and industries that have already invested significantly in our community to stay in Angola. Plus, many of these same industries would like to expand here. We need to help put them in a position so that they can expand here and have a robust and talented employee pool to choose from," Hickman said.
Hickman was as positive as ever in his 21st State of the City report.
"The future of our city is looking great. Over the years we have faced many challenges and I believe we have met those challenges. It is always good to look back to see how far we have come in the last 10, 20 or even 50 years ago. But to move forward we must look forward," Hickman said, again calling on a need for expansion.
"Our newest challenge is growth, and we are working on that on a daily basis. However, our challenges are really no different than other communities. Whether you are Angola, Fremont, Fort Wayne or Indianapolis we are all facing the need for growth, a better quality of life and quality of place, aging sewer and water systems and the list goes on," Hickman said. "Throw in a pandemic and a recession here or there and it makes for an interesting life when you are trying to lead a city. But as I have said, we have met all those challenges pretty well over the years."
Hickman handed out kudos to all of the department heads and employees of Angola who make it all happen.
"And it couldn’t have been done without the outstanding leadership in our department heads and the work ethic of our city employees," Hickman said.
He also gave credit to members of the Common Council, who he said "have helped guide this ship for so many years with the understanding that we need to keep investing in our infrastructure, our employees, which includes their training and equipment, investing in our parks and our community as a whole. Any project we are working on today is not for today. These projects are for tomorrow, next year and 5 to 10 years down the road."
Hickman also noted a major passing of the torch when Clerk-Treasurer Deb Twitchell retired mid-term. She was replaced by a Republican Party caucus by Ryan Herbert.
"Deb Twitchell, did a great job teaching Ryan about what his role would be, and it is apparent that Ryan was paying close attention," Hickman said, pointing to the city's bottom line.
Angola finished the year with cash and investments of $24.1 million, with $5.1 of that cash on hand. The city's rainy day fund is sitting with $1.5 million and the Major Moves fund still has $2.7 million.
Hickman also pointed out the many quality of life attributes Angola can boast of, but he said more needs to be done to improve.
"We need to start planning to expand our park system so that we can have more bands performing in our parks as well as more programs, playgrounds, and other amenities. For example, hopefully we can partner with other entities to help the YMCA in the construction of a splash pad at the Y. We need to be looking at upgrading our Friendship Park," Hickman said.
Hickman, who served several years on the Angola Park Board prior to his elevation to mayor, also pointed out the potential need for a new park on the city's north side where much of the housing growth is taking place.
