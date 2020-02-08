ANGOLA — Filing for offices for Steuben County’s May Primary Election nearly doubled in the final week.
As it stood at the Friday noon deadline, about 50 people had filed for the elected office and political party positions up for grabs.
There will be three countywide races that will go before the voters in the primary for Steuben County offices, one on the Democratic ballot and two on the Republican side.
On the Democratic side, there’s a primary race for coroner between Lauren Vogel and Donald Mason Jr. Whoever wins that primary will go up against former coroner Rodney Snyder, Republican, in the general election.
The other Republican primary battle will be a matchup for Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Middle District. Incumbent Commissioner Jim Crowl is being challenged by Ken Shelton, who currently holds the District 2 seat on the Steuben County Council. Crowl was first elected as a commissioner in 2004. Shelton is in his second term on the Council.
At the federal level, Republicans will have to decide who they want as their congressman. Incumbent Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, is running again, seeking his third term in the Capitol, but this year he’s facing a primary challenge from Dr. Chris Magiera of Warsaw. Four Democrats have also filed (see below).
Also running for commissioner is Wil Howard, who is running for the Republican nomination for the South District seat that’s being vacated by Commission Board President Ron Smith, who has been in office since 2004.
Howard serves on the County Council for District 4. He was appointed to the seat upon the death of John Ingledue in 2014 then was elected twice to the seat. His term expires at the end of 2022. He is unopposed.
County Treasurer Missy Bixler, Republican, is running unopposed for reelection.
On the Republican ticket, two incumbents have filed for the three at-large seats on the Steuben County Council, Ruth Beers and Dan Caruso. Two other candidates have filed, including William Harter, the current coroner who is termed out of office at the end of the year, and Jacob R. Nicely.
Both parties have summer conventions and numerous people have filed to be delegates.
On the Democratic side, candidates for the June 12-13 Indianapolis convention include: Susan Catterall, Mary Pat Leonard, Kathryn Catterall, Cynthia L. Baughman and Samual Baughman. The party will have to fill out the remainder of its slate of nine delegates.
On the Republican side, state convention candidates include David Martin, Greg Martin, Mary Martin, Ken Shelton, Karen Shelton, Tony Culver, Richard Shipe, Don Shively, Don L. Bowman, Sierra Bowman, Julie Troyer, Noah Schoenherr, Madalynn Mendez, Emily Land, Tim Troyer, Mary Rider, Dennis Rider, Wendy J. Zent, Dennis J. Zent, Belle Michael and Dan Thiele. Steuben County has 12 delegates to the convention. The GOP state convention is June 20 in Indianapolis.
On the Republican ticket, precinct committeemen are up for election this year. The candidates include: Snyder for Scott Township; Lisa Aldrich, Fremont 3; Shipe, Salem Township; Doug Bidlack, Steuben Township; Julie Troyer, Jackson Township; Luke Bidlack, Richland Township; Dennis Rider, York Township; Tangi Manahan, Otsego Township; Ryan Herbert, Pleasant 1; Wade Stiefken, Pleasant 2; Todd Pfafman, Pleasant 3; Kim Shoup, Pleasant 4; Ken Shelton, Pleasant 5; and Don Bowman, Pleasant 6.
On the state level,incumbent Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, is being challenged by former LaGrange County Prosecutor Jeff Wible for the Republican nomination for District 13, Indiana Senate. Glick has been office since she was caucused in in 2010.
Reps. Denny Zent, R-Angola, and Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, who cover parts of Steuben County and other counties, have filed their candidacies. Both are unopposed. Zent will have opposition in the fall. He is being challenged by Democrat Michael Stephenson, who challenged Zent in 2018.
Steuben Superior Court Judge William Fee is also unopposed for reelection.
Here’s the lineup for federal offices:
U.S. President: Joseph R. Biden (D), Michael Bloomberg (D), Pete Buttigieg (D), Tulsi Gabbard (D), Amy Klobuchar (D), Bernie Sanders (D), Tom Steyer (D), Elizabeth Ann Warren (D), Andrew Yang (D), Donald J. Trump (R), Bill Weld (R)
Governor: Woodrow (Woody) Myers (D), Eric Holcomb (R), Brian D. Roth (R)
U.S. Representative District 3: Chip Coldiron (D), Jean-Paul (JP) B. Kalonji (D), Carlos Marcano Jr. (D), Thomas Allen Schrader (D), Jim Banks (R), Christopher (Chris) Magiera (R)
