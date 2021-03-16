ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event is back for 2021, and the first host of the year is the Brokaw Movie House.
Thursday from 5-7 p.m., the Brokaw, located at 200 N. Public Square will be hosting the event, complying with Centers for Disease Control guidelines and Indiana COVID-19 mandates.
Brokaw General Manager Taylor Kerner said it will be a busy day at the theater.
“We have our first sponsored senior day that day as well as Trine movie night, so it will be a busy day but we are excited to be able to do these again and host the first Chamber After Hours since COVID,” Kerner said.
There will be popcorn and grab and go charcuterie cups as well as a cash bar for refreshments during the event.
People will also be able to spend time networking, while following CDC guidelines, and talking with one another at the theater.
Attendees are asked to register prior to the event online at https://bit.ly/3eE4r1u, by calling the chamber office at 665-3512 or by emailing officeadmin@angolachamber.org.
