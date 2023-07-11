ANGOLA — The Steuben County Tourism Bureau welcomed the public to the 14th annual Angola Balloons Aloft on Friday and Saturday.
Paid helicopter rides, a kids fun zone, food vendors, free archery tag and a fun flight kept spirits up as the masses eagerly awaited the twilight illumination.
Tractors from the Steuben County Antique Power Association also lined Angola High School’s parking lot for audience members to view.
With 34 pilots and 35 balloons, Steuben County’s sky was filled with unique shapes and colorful patterns over the weekend.
