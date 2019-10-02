ANGOLA — Trine University has received a $250,000 grant from the 80/20 Foundation Trust for a new maker space and active learning laboratory to be located in the upcoming expansion to the university's engineering facilities.
In recognition of the grant, the area will be named the 80/20 Foundation Maker Space and Active Learning Lab. The facility will promote innovation by allowing Trine students to have the opportunity for hands-on experimentation in order to make changes to existing concepts or develop their own ideas, methods or products.
"Trine University is grateful for the generous support of the 80/20 Foundation as we expand and enhance our engineering and technology programming," said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine president. "For 135 years, Trine University has provided students the opportunity to gain real-world experience, encouraging them to become innovators and pioneers in business and industry. This new addition to our campus will greatly augment these efforts and allow the university to develop even more leaders who will create and oversee the technology and processes that will drive the economy in our region and nation."
The expansion will take place on the north side of the Jim and Joan Bock Center for Innovation and Biomedical Engineering.
Based in Columbia City, the 80/20 Foundation Trust exists to create opportunities for students to pursue careers in industrial trades, advanced manufacturing, engineering, and business with focus on sales and entrepreneurship.
"We are pleased to be able to support Trine University on the Engineering Building Expansion project," said John Wood, chairman of 80/20 Foundation Trust board. "Our foundation values nonprofit educational partners, such as Trine, that educate students in areas of expertise in alignment with our strategic priorities of strengthening manufacturing and entrepreneurship in northeast Indiana."
Established by Don Wood, founder of 80/20 Inc., the top T-slotted aluminum building system in the United States, the trust seeks to build strategic partnerships with the goal of transforming the industrial workforce while fostering leadership and entrepreneurship in northeast Indiana.
The foundation was created to generate opportunities for individuals and institutions to support training and education in industrial technology, machine tool technology, engineering technology, sales, entrepreneurship and leadership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.