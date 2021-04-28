ANGOLA — Jen Sharkey, former Steuben County Highway engineer now working with the Indiana Local Technical Assistance Program at Purdue University as lead research engineer, will be the featured speaker Saturday at the Republican Breakfast at The Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St., Angola.
The breakfast starts at 8 a.m.
Sharkey spent seven years as the highway engineer in Steuben County, leading planning and construction operations for the highway department.
She now is the first fully remote employee for Indiana LTAP, which allowed her to stay in Steuben County. She serves as a resource for local street and highway departments. She provides technical, financial, managerial and operational expertise to local transportation agencies across Indiana and is a resource for legislators at the federal, state and local levels.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Tri-State University, now Trine University, a master’s in civil engineering from Purdue University, and a master’s in business administration from Ball State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.