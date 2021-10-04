ANGOLA — A historic preservation specialist from Columbus, Ohio, will be presenting a workshop in Angola on Wednesday.
Sarah Marsom will be presenting a workshop on a historic plaque project being undertaken by the Downtown Angola Coalition in conjunction with the Angola Historic Preservation Commission.
That project will be discussed in a presentation from 9-11:30 a.m. in The Brokaw Movie House on the Public Square.
"John Steinbeck wrote 'How will we know it's us without our past?"' Understanding the past has the ability to cultivate a greater understanding for where we are today," Marsom said in an email. "We can look at the buildings downtown and see the story of how our community was built, see the strength in small businesses and then we can learn the hidden histories of people, groups and events. Learning hidden histories and the layers of our community can do everything from helping us understand our neighbor/family better to inspiring us (career path, creatively, etc.). Historic preservation gives us a way to connect and invest in both ourselves and our communities."
This will be followed by another presentation by Marsom at a luncheon at 160 Sutton's Event Center being held in conjunction with the Angola Rotary.
At lunch Marsom will talk about the future of Angola through the eyes of a historic preservationist.
"What makes historic preservation great is that there is a wide range of ways people can engage — passively and actively. Buying a burger at an old diner (and) supporting a legacy business is just as much historic preservation as fixing up an old house," Marsom said. "The key to engaging folks in historic preservation is highlighting the different ways people can be a preservationist! You don't learn how to be a preservationist by getting a degree, you become a preservationist by finding out what parts of your community you want future generations to also enjoy and what parts of history excite you."
The morning workshop is open to the public for those interested in helping with the plaque project. The project is being made possible by grants through the Downtown Angola Coalition from Indiana Humanities and the Steuben County Community Foundation and being spear-headed by the Downtown Angola Coalition in cooperation with the Angola Historic Preservation Commission.
People wanting to attend the luncheon, at a cost of $10 apiece, must make reservations by today by calling 668-9453 or by emailing colleenmcnabbeverage@gmail.com.
Marsom has worked for a variety of groups in historic preservation, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina to the German Village Society in Columbus. She has consulted on a wide variety of projects and has served as a guest lecturer in college-level preservation courses.
In 2018, Marsom was recognized by the National Trust for Historic Preservation as the recipient of the American Express Aspire Award during the 2018 Preservation Awards and as an honoree of the inaugural 40 Under 40: People Saving Places list. The National Council on Public History recognized her projects — Crafting Herstory and Dismantle Preservation with an honorable mention for Excellence in Consulting as a part of the 2021 Public History Awards.
Sarah Marsom’s work has been featured in Curbed, Traditional Building Magazine and the National Parks Service’s LGBTQ America Theme Study, among other publications and podcasts.
