INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education on Thursday released data on school enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year that showed modest increases in three school districts serving Steuben County and one that was virtually unchanged.
The greatest growth between 2020-21 and 2022 was experienced at Hamilton Community Schools. Enrollment this year is at 359, up about 7.5% from 2020-21, which was 332.
Fremont and Prairie Heights schools saw increases of about 2% apiece. Fremont grew from 961 to 982 while Prairie Heights went fro, 1,330 to 1,356.
The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County was virtually unchanged between the two school years. This year MSD is at 2,581, a drop of two students.
Enrollment in Indiana’s public and accredited non-public schools has grown to 1.12 million students, a modest increase from the previous school year.
“With growing enrollment across all school types, today Indiana’s educators are focused on helping our students recover learning impacted by COVID-19 disruptions and building the foundational knowledge and skills to prepare them for a lifetime of future success,” said Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.
Enrollment growth in Indiana’s schools is significantly driven this year by a 5.25% increase in kindergarten enrollment compared with the 2020-2021 school year. This strong growth comes as some families are enrolling their children in a K-12 school for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indiana’s schools serve 1.12 million students, of which 1.03 million are enrolled in public schools. More than 83,000 students currently attend Indiana’s accredited non-public schools, which comprises 7.4% of Indiana’s students. Indiana saw enrollment increases from the previous school year across all school types, including an increase of 2,999 students (0.2%) in public schools and 4,672 students (5.9%) in non-public schools.
Enrollment calculations are based on a statewide count of students in attendance in an Indiana school on Oct. 1.
A full breakdown of school enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year is available at https://bit.ly/3FNw5CW.
