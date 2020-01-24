Police report on four local arrests
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Wednesday and Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Bryan W. Frost, 25, of the 300 block of Main Street, Butler, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Zachary D. Lokey, 18, of the 500 block of Northcrest Road, arrested at Northcrest Road and North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without ever having obtained a license.
• Angela M. Mayer, 37, of the 2000 block of North C.R. 400W, on a felony charge of failure to return to lawful detention.
• Cynthia K. Woods, 55, of the 400 block of S.R. 1, Hamilton, arrested at home on felony and misdemeanor charges of theft.
