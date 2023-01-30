12 people arrested
over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jonathon D. Atteberry, 22, of the 9000 block of West C.R. 900S, South Whitley, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Clayton E. Cobb, 22, of the 1100 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 550W, north of Orland Road, on a charge of misdemeanor leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
• Jeremiah A. Cole, 36, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Fabian Estrada-Cruz, 29, of the 100 block of Buchannan Street, Bronson, Michigan, arrested in the 100 block of West Maumee Street on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without every obtaining a license.
• Colinna K. Feemster, 30, of the 900 block of Broer Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• J.T. Harman, 33, of the 200 block of Buffalo Street, Antwerp, Ohio, arrested in the 200 block of Park Street on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Drew J. Holiday, 23, of the 3500 block of South C.R. 675E, Hamilton, arrested at home on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Abdulkarim Mbarushimana, 30, of the 00 block of Harrison Street, Worcester, Massachusetts, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 140 mile marker on charges of felony dealing marijuana or hashish and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Eric Mwangi, 24, of the 00 block of Harrison Street, Worcester, Massachusetts, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 140 mile marker on charges of felony dealing marijuana or hashish and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and operating while intoxicated.
• Jesse R. Narvaez, 28, of the 100 block of 7th Street, Roanoke, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Heather M. Ross, 44, of the 300 block of Sunstar Circle, arrested on C.R. 200N at S.R. 827 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Scott R. Rudicill, 38, of the 3900 block of Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
