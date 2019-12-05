FREMONT — Santa Claus is coming to town Saturday at 5:45 p.m.
The annual Christmas Parade through downtown Fremont will kick off the season as horse-drawn wagons, some complete with festive lighting, and other entries stroll through town, leading Santa to the Fremont American Legion where he will meet with children from 6-7:30 p.m.
The parade will line up at 5:15 p.m. behind the elementary school and will then come through town on Toledo Street before turning onto Wayne Street to head towards the legion.
The legion auxiliary will have cookies and hot chocolate available and the Fremont Public Library will have a book and craft for children to do while waiting to talk to Santa.
Traditional holiday music will be performed by the Fremont High School choir as well.
People are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Fremont Community Church Food Pantry when coming to visit Santa.
To participate in the parade, call 495-7805.
