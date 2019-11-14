ANGOLA — A classic who-done-it with an entourage of colorful characters will grace the Angola High School stage this weekend.
“Clue” will be presented Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The ensemble-style cast sets “Clue” apart from other recent fall plays as does an intricate set featuring seven doors.
“This is the biggest set we’ve done and also the most complex,” said Junior Sloan Dunlap, who plays Mrs. Peacock. She credited AHS graduate Felix Adams, who is volunteering as an acting coach this year, for his efforts in taking “Clue” to the next level.
She also noted that after working three years with drama director Christopher Seitz, the thespians have coalesced as a group. Dunlap and senior Sean Oldenburg have both been in six plays during their high school career.
"This is definitely a different show," said Oldenburg, who plays Mr. Green. Instead of a couple key characters, "Clue" has "seven leads at all times on stage the entire show," he said.
At times, there are three different scenes going on simultaneously.
"It's a lot of fun," said Oldenburg. He said it's his favorite play so far, partially due to the close-knit drama club.
"There's a lot of chemistry and there's a lot of ability to work together," he said.
Seitz agreed, saying he feels like he has a good relationship with the students.
"They understand my directing style," he said. "I understand what motivates them."
While the theme is familiar to anyone who has played the board game, Dunlap said there is unexpected character development and a lot of action. Oldenburg said audiences will enjoy the slapstick delivery of a well-written play.
The set, which Adams had a major role in building, has a front door and staircase, main platform and auxiliary "rooms."
Seitz described the play as a mixture of mystery and comedy. The actors and actresses do not sing, but there is a musical component.
"I wanted to do something a little bit different, something that was unexpected," Seitz said. "The cast has been doing great."
CAST
Wadsworth — Jordan Baker
Yvette — Brooklyn Sweeney
Miss Scarlet — Jenna Sarrazin
Mrs. Peacock — Sloan Dunlap
Mrs. White — Cayley Bartrom
Colonel Mustard — Aidan Myers
Professor Plum — Korbin Myers
Mr. Green — Sean Oldenburg
Mr. Boddy — Jason Smith
Cook — MaeAnna Marteen
Singing telegram girl — Evelyn Newman
Motorist — Braxton Fletcher
FBI agent — Liz Brumbaugh
Cop — Hannah Martinez
Auxiliary Scarlet — Lauren Taylor
Auxiliary Mustard — Preston Beck
Auxiliary Wadsworth — Malachi McCue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.