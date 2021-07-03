MCALLEN, Texas —Northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks returned from a recent trip to the U.S./Mexico border, where he was joined by 23 other Republican lawmakers and stayed for an appearance by former President Donald Trump.
Banks, the chairman of the House Republican Study Committee, took part in a late-night tour of the southern border Tuesday and spent Wednesday afternoon with Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott near an unfinished portion of the border wall.
“I want to thank Donald Trump — the best president we’ve ever had on immigration — for coming to the border and drawing attention to the largest humanitarian crisis on the border our nation has ever seen," Banks said. "As Governor Abbott clearly laid out during Wednesday’s security briefing, border crossings are much higher than they were one year ago.
"The reason for that change is simple: the Biden administration overturned the successful Trump policies that allowed our border agents to turn away migrants, effectively rolling out a welcome mat for illegal migrants," Banks said. "Therefore, the solution to ending the crisis is simple too: We must reimplement the Trump policies of ‘Remain in Mexico’ and finish building the wall.”
Border crossings are at their highest point ever right now, although crossings dropped significantly in spring 2020 due primarily to the coronavirus pandemic.
In April 2020, border agents encountered just 16,182 illegal crossers as most of North America went into a lockdown mode during the initial surge of COVID-19 cases.
The Republican Study Committee has consistently pointed to the overturning of Trump policies as the reason for the increase, although crossings started rising again even while Trump was still in office.
Border crossings increased every month afterward during the remainder of Trump's time in office and have continued rising since the change in administration.
In May 2021, numbers hit an all-time high 180,034 illegal crossers. U.S. Customs and Border Protection indicated that close to 4-in-10 of those contacts were repeat attempts from someone who was previously stopped crossing the border, turned back to Mexico and then contacted again. That figure was higher than the typical repeat contact rate, which is about 15%.
The four years of the Trump administration weren’t without spikes in border apprehensions, however. In fiscal year 2019, running from October 2018 through September 2019, there were 977,509 border apprehensions, according to Customs and Border Patrol. That was an 88% increase from the year prior.
That year included contact with more than 527,000 unaccompanied minors, the highest total in recent history, while the majority of migrants being stopped at the border now are adults.
The U.S. will surpass that near-million total in 2019 this fiscal year and greatly exceed it.
The majority of people stopped at the border now are being summarily turned back as the U.S. has used the Title 42 public health order, allowing the country to immediately send back people due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On day one of President Joe Biden's administration, he halted construction of the border wall and revoked the Trump administration’s national emergency declaration.
On June 1, the White House formally ended the policy forcing asylum seeks to remain in Mexico while their claims were being processed after signaling he’d end the policy in early February.
The Remain in Mexico policy, while keeping asylum seekers on the southern side of the border, led to a pileup of migrants seeking entry, leading to large shantytowns in border cities as people waited for their claims to be processed, which can take months to complete.
Thousands of migrants from Mexico and Central America have mulled at the border in recent years as changes in policies during the Trump administration sought to cut back methods by which migrants could gain entry to the country even temporarily while making claims for asylum.
The Biden administration has also be mulling revoking the Title 42 order, which allows the country to turn back migrants without any type of hearing due to the public health emergency. Although COVID-19 cases have dropped substantially across the nation and many states have dropped restrictions against the virus, the public health order at the border continues to remain in effect.
The Banks-led Republican Study Committee has primarily forwarded continuation of Trump-era restrictions as its plan for the border.
The committee, which is the largest caucus of Republican members in the House, set forth a philosophical framework for consideration of future legislation or policy changes:
• Immigration policy should protect our national security by protecting the American people from terrorism, cartels, and other threats to their safety;
• Immigration policy should prioritize American workers, help grow our middle class, raise wages, and enhance economic opportunity for all lawful residents;
• Immigration policy should respect the rule of law, along with immigrants that honor our legal immigration processes, rather than incentivize law breaking;
• Immigration policy should aim to assimilate legal immigrants into the American family so they too can take pride in our values, history, and heritage.
