Man allegedly distributed intimate image
ANGOLA — Austin L. Freed, 21, of the 6000 block of North C.R. 125E, Fremont, was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant alleging misdemeanor charges of intimidation and distribution of an intimate image from a March 26 offense.
He was lodged in the Steuben County Jail and an initial hearing was held on Thursday. Bail was set at $2,500 and Freed may post 10% bond for his release from jail. Freed said he planned to hire his own attorney.
A pretrial conference was set for June 22 in Steuben Superior Court. Magistrate Randy Coffee instituted a no-contact order, prohibiting Freed from having any contact whatsoever with the alleged victim.
A Class A misdemeanor carries up to a one-year jail sentence. The charge alleges the dissemination of a sexually explicit image of a person without permission.
