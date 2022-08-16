INDIANAPOLIS — Phi Kappa Theta Fraternity is proud to announce the Indiana Alpha Gamma chapter at Trine University was awarded the Founder’s Cup at the 2022 Leadership Summit held in San Antonio, Texas, this past July.
The Founder’s Cup is presented annually to a collegiate chapter that best exemplifies the Fraternity’s core values and exceeds expectations in each of its five development areas-fraternal, leadership, intellectual, social and spiritual.
Indiana Alpha Gamma members’ dedication to operational excellence and commitment to intellectual programming set them above all other Phi Kappa Theta chapters for the 2021-22 academic year.
“In particular, the chapter’s service to the Angola community and involvement with Trine University programs was impressive. The members also maintained consistent and successful academic performance while focusing on the members’ development outside the classroom,” said Stephan Oechsle, Director of Chapter Operations for the National Fraternity.
The Trine University students who traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to accept the award on behalf of the local chapter were current chapter president, Owen Tong of Defiance, Ohio; Nathan Matthews of Highland, Indiana; and Hunter Bennett of Camden, Michigan.
About Phi Theta Kappa Fraternity
Phi Kappa Theta Fraternity actively develops men to be effective leaders who passionately serve society, Fraternity and God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.