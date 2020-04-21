ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners are tasked with naming a new board member to the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. after Commissioner Lynne Liechty abruptly resigned on April 15.
Commissioners met on Monday but did not mention the vacancy or filling it. Later Monday, SCEDC Executive Director Isaac Lee sent the commissioners a letter saying if they didn’t fill the position within 10 days, it would be up to the SCEDC board to name a replacement. That 10 days is up on Wednesday, April 29.
Commissioners have scheduled a special meeting to discuss “essential matters” on Thursday at 1 p.m. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only a few government officials will be attending the meeting in person; however the public is invited to attend via conference call by phoning 668-4601 by 1 p.m. People should mute their phones to cut down on background noise.
As part of the SCEDC’s charter and because Steuben County government has always been the largest single funder of the SCEDC board, it has gotten two board appointments since the body was created in 2003, one made by the commissioners and the other by the Steuben County Council. Steuben County’s annual allocation to the SCEDC is $150,000.
It is not known if the board replacement will be addressed in Thursday’s commissioners’ meeting; an agenda has not been made available as of Tuesday afternoon.
Liechty said she put a lot of thought into her resignation.
“This was not a snap decision to resign and it took a lot of thought. When I finally came to this decision, my fellow Commissioners were notified and the letter was sent through our office,” Liechty said in an email. “I feel that part of my responsibility on the SCEDC Board was to provide oversight due to the large allocation from CEDIT that the SCEDC is given each year. I resigned because I felt it was the right thing for me to do at this time.”
After submitting her resignation on April 15, Liechty sent a list of bullet point items in which she described her concerns about the SCEDC and its direction. (See story on Page A3.) That letter and Liechty’s original letter of resignation drew a written response from Christopher Folland, SCEDC board president who represents Clear Lake on the board.
“Many on our board, through an outpouring of comments to each other after reading Liechty’s response, expressed significant disappointment to have read about some of her concerns about the direction and focus of the organization since few had heard any of these concerns in our board meetings. We are an organization that seeks collaboration and encourages open and honest debate about the direction of the organization from all stakeholders, but especially from its board members no matter which constituencies they represent,” Folland said.
The SCEDC is a mix of government representatives and business and education interests that works on a variety of economic development issues. Government representatives are appointed by the commissioners and council, as well as city and town councils from local government that have a service agreement with the SCEDC. There are nine seats held by government appointments, whether are elected officials or other representatives chosen by a governmental unit.
Liechty was appointed to the board by the commissioners in 2015 at the start of her first term. The seat was then held by Ron Smith, president of the commissioners, and he planned to stay on the SCEDC board. But he relented to pressure by Liechty and stepped aside. Liechty has been appointed to the SCEDC board every subsequent year.
Smith has been on a medical leave from the commissioners. That would leave Commissioner Jim Crowl to fill the board or the commissioners could pick someone else from county government. One suggestion has been County Councilman Wil Howard, Hamilton, to fill the vacancy. He will most likely replace Smith as the South District commissioner next year. Smith is not running for reelection and Howard is the only declared candidate on the Republican ticket. No Democrats have filed.
In her resignation letter, Liechty gave a few reasons for her resignation before penning a lengthy letter on Friday.
“I submit this resignation due to the fact I have been disheartened by some of the actions of this Board and feel as if major Economic Development opportunities for Steuben County have been overlooked and/or completely ignored by the Steuben County Economic Development Corporation,” she said in her first letter. “My position on the Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors was to provide additional oversight; however, at this point in time, I do not feel that can be done.”
SCEDC Director Lee said Liechty had as much oversight powers as any other board member had she chosen to exercise them. He said Liechty had not been a regular attendee of committee meetings and board meetings the past several months, something reiterated by Folland.
Lee said he did not invite the public feud that has resulted. “We have better things to do,” he said.
In addition to Folland, two elected officials have sent letters to the commissioners in support of the SCEDC and its work and Lee. Those include Angola Mayor Richard Hickman and Josh Odom, a Hudson Town Council member and the town’s representative on the SCEDC board.
“To me, along with work I have seen from this board, shows the reputation the SCEDC and Isaac (Lee) both have in our state and around our country by business people and elected officials who work with economic development everyday. They are both showing great results and leadership for our county and the different communities they represent in our county. Individually we could not afford to accomplish what the SCEDC Board and Isaac do for all of us,” Hickman said. “I request and encourage the Steuben County Commissioners to accept Commissioner Liechty’s resignation and quickly appoint another representative from the county to the SCEDC Board.”
Odom said Liechty should have made her resignation to the commissioners and not the SCEDC board because it was a county appointment. He also expressed dismay that the resignation letter was leaked to select media, something Liechty has denied doing. The letter was not provided to The Herald Republican, which received it through a public records request done through Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act.
Odom also expressed the hope for renewed cooperation with the county on economic development issues.
“I look forward to a renewed collaboration with the Board of Commissioners as you fill the vacancy Commissioner Liechty has created and hope we can continue to work toward a common goal for the betterment of Steuben County. I would like the thank Mr. Lee, his staff and the SCEDC Board for there efforts in leading the efforts that will ensure the future of Steuben County is bright,” Odom said.
