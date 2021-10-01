Latest News
- Kendallville woman jailed in Kentucky after allegedly shooting state trooper
- Hoover facing more charges in connection with Wilma Ball's murder
- Kelley sentenced to 115 years in prison for shooting at cops
- Doughnuts are fabric of the fair
- Public access counselor: Fremont schools violated Open Door Law
- Kendallville Apple Festival makes its return
- Hoover has initial hearing on new charges stemming from Ball murder
- Apple Jam: Kendallville Apple Festival likely to bring heavy traffic
- Heavy rain possible cause of roof collapse
- Man tries to run from police in a rowboat
