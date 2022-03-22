Three people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Dawn S. Perry, 67, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor failure to appear in court and possession of paraphernalia.
• David L. Rollins, 67, of the 6400 block of West Orland Road, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Gabriel S. Rollins, 18, of the 3700 block of South C.R. 109W, Pleasant Lake, arrested on Lane 220-230 Lake Gage, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
