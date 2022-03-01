ANGOLA — Angola native Tonya Lonsbury is heading to the Appalachian Trail for a 2,194-mile long hike with her Maltese named Zoby.
Tonya is a 1997 graduate from Angola High School and an 2001 graduate of Huntington University.
This will be Tonya’s first long distance hike. She has previously backpacked for a few nights with groups of people but this will be her first solo “thru-hike.”
The Appalachian Trail passes through 14 states, two national parks and takes the average hiker six months to complete. She will begin the hike early this March and hopes to finish around Labor Day. Tonya is going to be dropped at the Springer Mountain location and has been preparing for this adventure for about a month in Georgia.
“Physically, I have been in Georgia for about a month testing gear and doing ‘shakedown hikes,’ those are practice hikes where you make sure you know how to use your equipment and that it works for you. These have been invaluable to me, as I have made some significant gear changes. Not a lot of people thru-hike with their dog but enough do that I was able to gather good information in (Facebook) groups and forums. I will be carrying Zoby a lot (especially in bad weather). He also has his own puffy jacket, rain gear, down sleeping bag, cream for his paw pads, and food,” said Tonya.
“Most thru-hikers don’t finish due to the mental game. Emotionally, spiritually, and mentally I have been preparing by educating myself about the trail and already forming friendships with thru-hikers starting around the same time I will be,” Tonya continued. “Loneliness and isolation are what starts to get in people’s heads, so it’s important to build relationships with others on the trail. My prayer is when I summit Mount Katahdin in Maine that my journey won’t be one of simply miles, but of miracles. That I’ll have seen something in each step, each day, each month that has been a small miracle reminding me of my value and purpose, and that God has a plan for me in all of this.”
Planning for this trip has meant some major life changes for Tonya. She left her real estate practice and condo in Florida to begin preparations for a new life on the trails.
“By late summer real estate had begun to go crazy and I was glued to my phone. Business was amazing, but I had no life. I couldn’t take a minute off, let alone a day off. One day, I lost it. I jumped in my car with a bag packed and nowhere to go, so I just drove until I could drive no more, winding up in Key West,” said Tonya.
Tonya’s bravery translates into her preparations for the trail. With the many dangers on the trails she has researched and taken necessary precautions to be safe and protected while on the Appalachian Trail.
“I have now visited an additional 10 National Parks, including my favorites of Grand Teton and Glacier, plus all ‘Mighty 5’ in Utah, climbed 13 of Colorado’s 14’ers (mountains over 14,000 feet), hiked the Manitou Incline twice as well as several state high points, visited the Ozarks and Taos, New Mexico, and now am about to thru-hike the Appalachian Trail” said Tonya.
Tonya’s journey can be followed @travelingwithtonya on her Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube channel.
Dogs are not allowed on the National Parks trails.
