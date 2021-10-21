DELTA, Ohio — Thanks to a new partnership with Trine University, North Star BlueScope Steel employees will have a wider range of professional development and educational opportunities, including the chance to earn a degree from Trine.
The leadership of North Star believes every employee is an indispensable asset. That belief is reflected in the generous benefits, bonuses and 24/7 onsite fitness center North Star provides.
The high-tech mill also invests in its workers by providing continuous training and 100% tuition reimbursement for approved college courses.
“The partnership with Trine gives our team members another option when they’re completing their education,” said Douglas Lange, NSBSL President. “We’re excited about the course offerings and the flexibility Trine is extending to our team.”
Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president, said, “We are proud that North Star BlueScope Steel recognizes the benefits a Trine University education can offer to its employees, and we are pleased to partner with them to further enhance the educational opportunities they provide.”
Through the partnership, North Star will create customized online and on-site courses. Trine offers more than 45 courses using open educational resources, eliminating textbook and material costs. Team members will also be able to enjoy additional financial support via grants and scholarships.
NSBSL employees enrolled in TrineOnline, the university’s virtual education platform, will enjoy 24/7 access to tutoring and other academic services. With TrineOnline’s generous education credit acceptance program, North Star team members are eligible to transfer up to 90 credit hours and their unique on-the-job training experience toward a bachelor’s degree. Fewer required courses mean a smaller financial investment and graduation in as little as one year. Students can also earn graduate credits while working on a bachelor’s degree through TrineOnline’s combined degree programs.
Trine will also offer NSBSL free access to job posting and recruitment opportunities to attract students and alumni. The company already participates in Trine’s career fairs and has hired multiple students.
North Star also will have access to Trine innovation 1, which provides marketing and expansion strategies, assistance with new products and improvements to current processes and products.
For more information on educational partnership opportunities with Trine University, visit trine.edu/online/partnerships.
