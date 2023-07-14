ANGOLA — Monday’s Angola Common Council meeting has been moved to the Angola Training Center, 603 W. Mill St., 1B. Starting at 7:15 p.m., a rezoning consideration is the sole purpose of the temporary move.
Common Council will vote on a rezoning request for a parcel of land located on the 3400 block of North S.R. 127, across from Scoops Ice Cream. The request, filed by Primco/Smith Road LLC, would switch the property from agricultural to high impact (HI) for Speedway Professional Park.
The land is currently zoned agriculture. While it is outside of the city limits, it is inside Angola’s two-mile jurisdiction area.
A large community presence is expected for the Monday evening meeting. A public notice was also received on Wednesday advising that members of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners could be in attendance as a quorum of that body, hence the notice.
Roughly 50 residents of Steuben County flooded City Hall’s second floor meeting room and hallways during the Monday Plan Commission meeting over the same topic. Attendees voiced their concerns about the rezoning matter, but the Commission had already made a favorable recommendation on June 12 to the Council.
The lack of accessibility in regards to space and audio clarity, for some individuals, posed challenges on July 10. The new location looks to avoid these issues.
Community members fear the potentially negative environmental impact of the addition to the area, as well as a potential to devalue surrounding homes.
Permitted uses of HI districts include accessory, commercial, institutional and industrial operations. Essentially, a vote favoring the change could allow for a small wind turbine system, rendering plant, storage tanks (hazardous and non-hazardous) and more in the future.
Primco’s initial plan was to use the area for a concrete batch plant and/or an asphalt plant. After receiving feedback from some community members expressing strong opposition to an asphalt plant, the Plan Commission passed a favorable recommendation on June 12 to rezone the area, with one stipulation.
A note is included on the plat that its sole permitted purpose is for a concrete batch plant and that any other HI use must first seek approval.
Matt Bertsch, Bertsch-Frank and Associates of Fort Wayne, and Todd Fredrick, property owner, were in attendance at the Plan Commission meeting on Monday. They both spoke during the petitioners section of the meeting, using the opportunity to address community concerns.
Bertsch and Fredrick provided that there are no immediate plans to build a concrete batch plant on the parcel and that they were planning for the future. The move of the plant is dependent on if Speedway Redimix (affiliated with Primco) loses their current lease under Heidelberg Materials, Aggregates.
Speedway Redimix and Heidelberg Materials, Aggregates’ location sits just east of the Speedway Professional Park property off of C.R. 300N.
The Plan Commission discussed subdividing the 40.9-acre parcel into two on Monday. Ultimately tabling the decision until after Council members cast their votes, the subdivide would leave approximately 36 acres as HI and the remaining land would be zoned C2: Medium to Large General Commercial District.
Rezoning of Speedway Professional Park to HI is set for Common Council’s Monday agenda and a vote will determine the fate of the request’s first reading.
