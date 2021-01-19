ANGOLA — Michiana Door, a full-service overhead door and operator company based in Steuben County, has recently added to its footprint in Angola.
The company, owned by Joe Crover and his son John Crover, has been in business since 1979. Michiana Door serves commercial, residential and industrial customers. They service and repair all makes and models of overhead garage doors, roll-up doors and operators.
The company has long served the LaGrange County, Steuben County and tri-state region, but in order to provide more efficient and convenient service to their Steuben County customers, the owners decided they needed an updated, modern facility located in Angola.
“We found ourselves working jobs in Angola about three days a week,” Joe said. “So about a year and a half ago I started looking for a place somewhere in Steuben County.”
Last year, Michiana Door purchased a 4,000-square-foot facility at 1124 N. 200E, but Joe said they just recently finished making the necessary improvements to get it ready for use. The shop will house inventory and equipment for local jobs, cutting down on travel time for his four full-time employees.
“It’s twice the size and it’s more modern,” Joe said of the new warehouse. The company, which has two work vans, is also looking to soon add another vehicle to its fleet.
Michiana Door is a success story — the company is expanding at a time when many other local businesses have been devastated by the pandemic. Joe said the company’s revenue dipped just 6% last year. He attributes his company’s continued financial health to a steady inflow of municipal work.
“The municipal (jobs) don’t change,” said Joe, who just this weekend completed an emergency job at Steuben County’s EMS garage. “In fact, police, fire, hospitals and ambulance services have all gotten busier as a result of COVID-19.”
But it’s not just commercial clients who stand to benefit from Michiana Door’s new location in Angola. Joe says what sets a family-owned business like his apart is how they treat their residential customers.
“In a nutshell, we treat the little old lady who needs her garage door fixed so she can get her car out of her garage just as good as our commercial customers,” he said. “I believe there’s something about family owned businesses, when you live and work in the same community you care about your neighbors.”
