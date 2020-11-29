Unemployment rates improve in region
INDIANAPOLIS — October unemployment in northeast Indiana improved, but the labor force declined compared with a year ago, when the economy was humming along at full employment.
All northeast Indiana counties have dipped below the 5% mark for the first time since April, marking a return to what is considered full employment. All northeast Indiana counties also experienced declines in the labor force.
LaGrange County led the way in October with an unemployment rate of 3.3%. That compares with 3.7% in September, but it was 2.5% in October 2019.
Steuben County’s unemployment dropped to 3.7% from 4.4% in September. It was a full point less at 2.7% a year ago in October.
DeKalb County came in at 3.9% unemployment in October, a drop from 4.8% in September. In October 2019 the unemployment rate was 3.0%. Dr.
Noble County had an October unemployment rate of 4.6%, a drop from 5.4% in September yet well above the 2.9% from a year ago.
“For those people who are able to return to work and choose to do so, there are jobs,” said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works.
Steuben center chosen for vaccination site
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Event Center will be used as a four-county vaccination site when the COVID-19 vaccine comes available.
Steuben County Commissioners on Tuesday approved using the Event Center as a vaccination clinic. The vaccines, some 3,900 initially, will be used for healthcare workers serving the four-county area, followed by first responders. Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is teaming with the Steuben County Health Department to provide the clinic.
It is not known when a vaccine is going to be made available to the general public. It also isn’t known when the first phase of vaccinations will begin, but with vaccines moving beyond the trial phase and toward use, it could be soon.
The Event Center is in the Steuben County Park at Crooked Lake. It can be accessed off of C.R. 200W, then taking C.R. 175N. From Interstate 69, motorists would take exit 350, then turn north on C.R. 200W.
DeKalb Central lists $35 million in needs
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district highlighted what it has determined to be priority needs of its facilities, totaling $35 mlllion, during a Facility Needs Tour for patrons.
“Although there are needs across the district, the vast majority of needs exist on the 6-12 campus, including outdoor and indoor facilities,” Superintendent Steve Teders said.
The 64-page assessment was conducted by Barton Coe Vilamaa Architects and Engineers and EMCOR Construction Services.
High-priority projects for DeKalb High School have a rough budget total of almost $12.58 million, according to the assessment. The addition of medium- and low-priority projects puts the high school’s total rough budget at almost $20.96 million, according to the assessment
The rough budget for high-priority projects at DeKalb Middle School totals $1.95 million. Medium-priority projects, which include architectural items and building and roof repairs and upgrades, have a rough budget of $12.06 million. Low-priority projects have a rough budget of $150,000, for a total rough budget of $14.16 million.
DeKalb signs five-year ambulance contract
AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners on Monday signed a five-year contract for ambulance service with Parkview Health.
Parkview EMS will serve DeKalb County from 2021 through 2025 for $250,000 per year.
“That’s a very fair price,” said James McCanna, attorney for the County Commissioners. The county is paying $200,000 this year in its final contract signed with DeKalb Health, which has been acquired by Parkview Health.
During negotiations for the new contract, county officials initially hesitated at allowing Parkview EMS to take over emergency dispatching of ambulances.
“They explained in some detail why they can be just as quick in getting first-responders to the scene,” McCanna said about Parkview EMS.
Mother surrenders on felony charge.
ANGOLA — The mother of a toddler who drowned in Lake Arrowhead last year turned herself in at Steuben County Jail Sunday evening.
Rachel M. Richmond, 40, of Rome City, was indicted by a grand jury Oct. 22 on a Level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent causing death. On Oct. 23, a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Although defense attorney Greg Cranston asked for a lower bond, Steuben Magistrate Judge Randy Coffey set the standard bail for a Level 1 felony, $100,000.
The child’s father, Jack B. Harrell, 42, of rural Hudson, is also in jail pending a $100,000 bail.
The charges allege they failed to supervise their 3-year-old son, resulting in his drowning death in Lake Arrowhead June 3, 2019.
Health officer calls for mask enforcement
LAGRANGE — A frustrated LaGrange County Health Officer called together county leaders Monday to ask for more support getting COVID-19 under control.
He found it among the commissioners and county council members.
Dr. Tony Pechin, LaGrange County’s health officer, warned he is growing frustrated about the number of people in the community apparently refusing to comply with the state’s mask mandate. He said it is time to start shutting down businesses that don’t require patrons to wear a mask to enter.
Pechin pulled no punches Monday night in his appearance before a joint session of LaGrange County government. He talked about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases now sweeping over LaGrange County. Pechin said county officials, including the health department, need to get “aggressive” about curbing the behaviors that are fueling the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
Man allegedly tried to buy car with marijuana
ANGOLA — Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies arranged a deal with a Quincy, Michigan man to trade a car for a pound and a half of marijuana.
The deal allegedly went down Monday morning at a truck stop west of Angola, said a news release from Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson. Andrew Wade Galinis, 39, was arrested and initially charged with Level 6 felony dealing in marijuana. Formal charges will be filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
The sheriff’s department learned Sunday about an inquiry on a vehicle listed for sale online in Steuben County. The promised payment was a pound and a half of marijuana.
Plainclothes deputies met with Galinis at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the truck stop parking lot in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street. After a short conversation, Galinis allegedly showed them the purported marijuana and was arrested, the news release said.
